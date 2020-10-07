



The fight for racial & gender equality is on the ballot! Prop 16 will end CA's ban on affirmative action and we're doing a tour CA with our last stop at the Capitol.



Join us on the North Steps of the Capitol this Monday October 12, at noon to show your support for Prop 16 and equal opportunity!



HOST: Yes on Prop 16: Opportunity for All



DATE & TIME: Monday, Oct 12 @ noon - 1 PM PT



LOCATION: North Steps of California State Capitol building, 315 10th St, Sacramento 95814



Yes On Prop 16 Rally event post:



SAFETY DURING COVID



Expectations for participants at Yes On 16 in-person events:



1. Wear a facemask covering your mouth and nose during the entire event. Please create extra distance and face away from others if you remove your mask to drink water or eat food.

2. Maintain a 6-foot distance from other attendees who do not live in your household.

3. Avoid touching your mouth, eyes, and nose.

4. Bring hand sanitizer with you, and use it regularly throughout the event, especially after touching others or high-touch surfaces.

5. Use placards, signs, and/or noisemakers to minimize the type of chanting and yelling that can propel droplets into the air.



Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 11:58 AM