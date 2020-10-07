top
Level the Playing Field Tour: Unity Rally for Prop 16
Date Monday October 12
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorYes on Prop 16: Opprotunity For All
Location Details
North Steps of California State Capitol building, 315 10th St, Sacramento, CA 95814

Masks and social distancing required
Level the Playing Field Tour: Unity Rally for Prop 16 in Sacramento

The fight for racial & gender equality is on the ballot! Prop 16 will end CA's ban on affirmative action and we're doing a tour CA with our last stop at the Capitol.

Join us on the North Steps of the Capitol this Monday October 12, at noon to show your support for Prop 16 and equal opportunity!

HOST: Yes on Prop 16: Opportunity for All

DATE & TIME: Monday, Oct 12 @ noon - 1 PM PT

LOCATION: North Steps of California State Capitol building, 315 10th St, Sacramento 95814

Yes On Prop 16 Rally event post: https://www.facebook.com/events/259591785354441/

SAFETY DURING COVID

Expectations for participants at Yes On 16 in-person events:

1. Wear a facemask covering your mouth and nose during the entire event. Please create extra distance and face away from others if you remove your mask to drink water or eat food.
2. Maintain a 6-foot distance from other attendees who do not live in your household.
3. Avoid touching your mouth, eyes, and nose.
4. Bring hand sanitizer with you, and use it regularly throughout the event, especially after touching others or high-touch surfaces.
5. Use placards, signs, and/or noisemakers to minimize the type of chanting and yelling that can propel droplets into the air.

Due to the highly transmissible nature of COVID-19 and its presence in our communities, Yes on 16 cannot guarantee your health and safety if you choose to attend a Yes on 16 in-person event. If you choose to participate, you are knowingly and voluntarily undertaking this risk and assume all liability for doing so.
sm_prop_16_sacramento.jpg
original image (940x788)
For more event information: https://voteyesonprop16.org/

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 11:58 AM
§
by Yes on Prop 16: Opprotunity For All
Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 11:58 AM
sm_yes_on_16_student.jpg
original image (501x501)

#Vote2020 #BeAVoter

VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

You can also check your registration status. Last day to register online in CA is October 19, 2020. After Oct. 19th, you must contact the registrar of voters for your county directly in order to register for the 2020 election on November 3rd.

PLEDGE to be a health care voter here: https://healthcarevoter.org/

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

#2020Census #BeCounted

CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/

Last day/deadline (extended by court order): October 31, 2020
https://voteyesonprop16.org/
