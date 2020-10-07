top
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Police State & Prisons
Recognizing Prison Resistance : From George Jackson to the Agreement to End Hostilities
Date Saturday October 10
Time 4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Organizer/AuthorNo Justice Under Capitalism
Emailcourtneymorristz [at] gmail.com
Phone5103359384
San Quentin State Prison - West Gate, Sir Francis Drake Blvd. Meet at the Larkspur Ferry Terminal at 4:30pm and we will march up to the West Gate at 5pm.
On October 10th, No Justice Under Capitalism along with California Prison Focus and KAGE Universal (Kings and Queens Against Genocidal Environments) will be holding a demonstration at San Quentin State Prison to recognize and celebrate the anniversary of the Agreement to End Hostilities. Through a range of politically engaged speakers and performances by formerly incarcerated artists, we will be honoring the history of prison resistance from George Jackson to the Attica Rebellion, from the Pelican Bay Hunger Strikes to the Agreement to End Hostilities, a historical document which called and continues to call for an end to all racial hostilities both behind enemy lines and beyond in order to promote the unification required to dismantle the conquer and divide strategies of the carceral state system. The demonstration will conclude with a vigil honoring the lives lost in the struggle for liberation from the carceral state and the 69 lives lost (as of Oct 6) to Covid-19 due to state negligence. We welcome all participants to bring photos, flowers, and candles for a temporary altar at the West Gate. Please find more information here and in the attached flyer.

Prison resistance remains an ongoing struggle, made all the more urgent when the crisis of Covid-19 in prisons continues to put lives at risk. Our main demand remains the same: Mass Releases Now and No State Execution by Covid-19! This event is endorsed by All of Us Or None, Anti Police-Terror Project, Bay Resistance, California Coalition for Women Prisoners, Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice (CURYJ), and Legal Services for Prisoners with Children.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3359464009...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 12:35 AM
