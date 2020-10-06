Come out at 5 AM Tuesday, October 13th to help the residents of Wood St defend themselves from yet another eviction. Game Changer, LLC, working with the Alameda County Sheriff’s department, plan to evict residents of the West Oakland Wood Street Homeless community, which is in direct violation of statewide eviction moratoriums and poses a threat to the wellbeing of encampment residents amid the still raging coronavirus pandemic.

Proper housing alternatives have not been provided and residents are at risk of losing their property to vehicle tows and confiscations if they do not comply. Sheriff Ahern plans to begin the raid at 6AM in an attempt to catch residents off-guard. We must not let this happen!

The United Front Against Displacement is calling upon the public to meet at West Grand and Wood st. to join us in helping the residents of The Wood Street encampment defend themselves against this immoral eviction. Let us show them the power of community defense! For more event information: http://theunitedfrontagainstdisplacement.org/

