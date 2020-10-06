Ajinomoto is the most successful Japanese food manufacturer since before World War II.

Let's boycott this food company. Send an e-mail to the president.

___________________________________________________Every day brings new horrors for thousands of dogs, mice, and other animals tormented in Japan-based Ajinomoto Co., Inc.'s cruel and deadly food experiments. The world's largest manufacturer of the controversial food flavor enhancer monosodium glutamate (MSG) and owner of food products Ajinomoto MSG and Hon Dashi Bonito Soup Broth has been tormenting animals since the 1950s in attempts to make dubious health claims about its products.These appalling experiments aren't required by law.Ajinomoto has been misleading retailers by telling them that it hasn't tested its products on animals However, it continues to conduct and fund numerous animal tests on the ingredients in its products.Can you please take a moment to call Ajinomoto at 3 5250 8111 and politely ask its CEO, Takaaki Nishii, to stop funding, conducting, and commissioning experiments on animals that aren't explicitly required by law?Here are some talking points:I was shocked to learn that Ajinomoto has been funding and conducting cruel and deadly tests on dogs, mice, and other animals for decades.Ajinomoto experimenters have cut open dogs' stomachs and inserted tubes in them, starved the animals for 18 hours, given them liquid diets with MSG and amino acids, taken their stomach fluid, and injected them with drugs.It's morally wrong—and bad business—to make animals suffer in laboratories so that your company can market your products to consumers. Dozens of global food manufacturers, including Japan's largest beer company, Asahi Group Holdings, have already ended animal tests after talking with PETA U.S.Please meet with PETA U.S. scientists and end all animal tests that aren't required by law.We want to hear about your call:PETA Asia___________________________________________________I received this email from PETA ASIA this morning. It is not PETA that is calling for a boycott. This is me.please no Misunderstanding.Takaaki NishiiPresident and CEOChief Executive OfficerMasatoshi ItoChairman of the Board of Directorsthank you.ABOCT