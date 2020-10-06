Join us for a digital rally to tell our senators: No Confirmation Before Inauguration!
When: Friday, October 9th @ 11 AM PT (2 PM ET)
Livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/peoplefor/
Facebook event post: https://www.facebook.com/events/383791072633373/
In the middle of a global pandemic and as the 2020 election has already begun, Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell are trying to ram through the nomination of anti-health care, anti-reproductive rights, anti-voting rights judge Amy Coney Barrett for a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court. If confirmed, we know that Barrett would end protections for people with preexisting conditions; overturn Roe v. Wade; and rubber-stamp Donald Trump’s attempts to hijack the 2020 election.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham has scheduled hearings to start on Barrett’s nomination on Monday, October 12th. Voting has already started in the 2020 election, and the American people have made themselves clear: they want the next president to fill this nomination *after* inauguration. But Senate Republicans are rushing to confirm Barrett before then.
And their reasons are clear: just days after the election, the Supreme Court is set to hear a case that could decide the future of protections for people with preexisting conditions and our access to health care. We’ve already seen Trump calling for Barrett’s swift confirmation, so that he has three justices in his pocket if he decides to challenge the results of the election.
On Friday, October 9th, we’ll go live here in this event with activists, advocates, and senators to talk about why this nomination must not move forward. Post your message for senators in the comments, and we’ll read them live on air during the rally.
ORGANIZATIONS:
People for the American Way
Alliance for Justice
National Council of Jewish Women
|Date
|Friday October 09
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|PFAW & partners
|Location Details
|Online via livstream
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 6th, 2020 9:21 PM
