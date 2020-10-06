

Join us Tuesday, October 13 at 6pm for a virtual forum "Totalitariansm: U.S. vs Peoples Republic of China". Chris Fry, editor of the online journal fighting-words.net will open the discussion on that topic. Followed with a presentation on "How China Has Responded to the Pandemic". There will be plenty of time for comments and questions. Please use the registration link to get your login information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrde-gpzwiE9SU4RKKHdydTu22VpG-z5TW For more event information: https://m.facebook.com/events/123953797306...

