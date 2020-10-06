top
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action
In the Land of My Ancestors: Film and Conversation
Date Monday October 12
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorOakland Asian Cultural Center
Location Details
Zoom
“In the Land of my Ancestors” celebrates the living legacy of Ann Marie Sayers, a beloved Ohlone elder. Ohlone people are not federally recognized as indigenous nations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Ann Marie used the Indian Allotment Act of 1887 to reclaim her traditional land in Indian Canyon, which is the only federally recognized Indian territory for over 300 miles from Sonoma to the coast of Santa Barbara in California.

The film screening will be followed by a conversation with filmmaker Ruch Chitnis and special guests Anne Marie Sayers and Kanyon Sayers-Roods.

Learn more about Rucha’s work at http://www.awomanslens.com.

Learn more about Indian Canyon at http://www.indiancanyonlife.org.

This event will be broadcast on Zoom and YouTube Live. RSVP at http://www.oacc.cc to receive the Zoom link. Donations are appreciated and no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
For more event information: https://oacc.cc/event/in-the-land-of-my-an...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 6th, 2020 1:27 AM
