Dear community, We will be gathering this Sunday , October 11th to "Honor the Divine Feminine" .
We will be setting up an altar to honor women of color, honoring their life work an legacy. We ask if you can bring as offering to the altar the following items which will be donated to @eastoaklandcollective Items requested for donation are:
1. Cleaning supplies (preferred items include disinfectant sprays, gloves, alcohol pads) 2. Non perishable food items (preferred items include single serving cereal/oatmeal, canned chili with beans, canned tuna) 3. Large grocery tote bags 4. Personal hygiene supplies (Bathing wipes, Individually wrapped soaps)
We will have a guided meditation, movement meditation and Listening circles. In community we can foster collective awakening to the different manifestations of human supremacy . Let’s come together to stand up to the systemic racism Black Lives are subject to.
These times are a great call for change. As Thich Nhat Hanh once said: "Nonviolent action, born of the awareness of suffering and nurtured by love, is the most effective way to confront adversity." Buddhists and non-Buddhists of all ages and colors gather in public space to practice reverence for life. We that gather celebrate Black voices. We acknowledge 400+ years of slavery and oppression of Black lives. We attest that Black lives matter — they do now and have always mattered.
Our aspiration is to co-create a safe space for all to be supported by the collective energy of mindfulness. Together we can give love to our suffering, fear, anger and rage.
Sunday October 11
10:00 am Guided meditation
10:30 am Walking and/or gentle movement meditation
11:00 am Listening circles
Why: To bring "collective awakening" and the practice of compassion, love, and deep listening to the streets and public spaces so that ‘Black Lives Matter’ may truly manifest throughout all societies and cultures. Who: Diverse Buddhist groups, interfaith community, everyone
Sunday, October 11 10:00am - 12:00pm at Henry J. Kaiser Memorial Park (Oakland) (19th Street/Rashida Muhammad)
How: We will maintain 6ft social distancing and wear face masks. Signs encouraged. Please remember the intention behind this practice, e.g.:
“Buddhist for Black Lives Matters”
“Standing up for Injustice by Sitting down”
“Peace, Love, Justice”
“Awareness of suffering”
“Listening with an open heart to black people”
“Nonviolent Action is the action”
“The essence of nonviolence is love”
"Nonviolent action, born of the awareness of suffering and nurtured by love, is the most effective way to confront adversity."
“Entre los individuos como entre las naciones, el respeto al derecho ajeno, es la paz”
Note about Health Safety Please take good care of yourself and others by wearing a face covering and maintaining 6 feet social distancing. If you are sick, please stay home. If you have any questions, please refer to the guidance of doctors and the CDC: https://www.health.harvard.edu/.../if-youve-been-exposed... Note about Photography As organizers, we are committed to creating a safe container for healing and listening. We are also aware that we are hosting our events in public space, and there is often media present. We ask all media to practice ethical photography, asking for consent when images taken can physically identify a person. We also ask all media to sign in with name, email, and news organization. Individuals may also take photographs, and we ask the same of them. Please be respectful and mindful when photographing another person, knowing that they may not wish to have their image captured in this way.
|Date
|Sunday October 11
|Time
|10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Sit.Walk.Listen.
|Location Details
|
Henry J. Kaiser Memorial Park. Oakland, California.
(19th Street/Rashida Muhammad)
|
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/4rFOKgOBP
Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 5th, 2020 10:36 PM
► ▼ IMC Network