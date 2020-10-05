top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 10/ 7/2020
Defund Militarism, Invest in Communities, & the Racial Justice Movements Making It Happen
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday October 07
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorUnited We Dream & partners
Location Details
Online via livestream
Defund Militarism & Invest in Communities Panel Discussion Event

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 4 PM - 5 PM PT (7 PM – 8 PM ET)

Facebook live: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedWeDream/

Facebook event post; https://www.facebook.com/events/336303234267577/

Months of daily protests against police killings and systemic racism has made the Movement for Black Lives the largest movement in U.S. history. While the summer’s protests were sparked by acts of state-sponsored brutality, they speak to a broader vision for a country where people can be safe, valued, and held.

With these protests, we are closer to that now than we’ve ever been before. The vision replaces police force to protect the interests of the few with care and community that uplifts everyone. It stops border apprehensions and deportations and welcomes immigrants with open arms. And it opens the door to address root causes of crime and migration, including our own destructive policies at home and abroad.

To truly invest in security for our communities, we must defund militarism, reclaim our resources, and invest in the public services and institutions that keep strengthen our communities and keep us safe. We trace the intersections of policing, immigration enforcement, and U.S. militarism and identify entry-points to join the movements against these forces of violence.

Across movements, we’re turning the tide to defund militarism and invest in our communities.

https://unitedwedream.org/defund-militarism-invest-in-what-keeps-us-safe/

ORGANIZATIONS

United We Dream
National Priorities Project
Institute for Policy Studies
ACLU of Texas
United We Dream
UndocuBlack Network
Dissenters
sm_screenshot_2020-10-05_defund_militarism__invest_in_communities_.jpg
original image (924x484)
Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 5th, 2020 10:31 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 147.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code