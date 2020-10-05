



Defund Militarism & Invest in Communities Panel Discussion EventWednesday, October 7, 2020 at 4 PM - 5 PM PT (7 PM – 8 PM ET)Facebook live: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedWeDream/ Facebook event post; https://www.facebook.com/events/336303234267577/ Months of daily protests against police killings and systemic racism has made the Movement for Black Lives the largest movement in U.S. history. While the summer’s protests were sparked by acts of state-sponsored brutality, they speak to a broader vision for a country where people can be safe, valued, and held.With these protests, we are closer to that now than we’ve ever been before. The vision replaces police force to protect the interests of the few with care and community that uplifts everyone. It stops border apprehensions and deportations and welcomes immigrants with open arms. And it opens the door to address root causes of crime and migration, including our own destructive policies at home and abroad.To truly invest in security for our communities, we must defund militarism, reclaim our resources, and invest in the public services and institutions that keep strengthen our communities and keep us safe. We trace the intersections of policing, immigration enforcement, and U.S. militarism and identify entry-points to join the movements against these forces of violence.Across movements, we’re turning the tide to defund militarism and invest in our communities.ORGANIZATIONSUnited We DreamNational Priorities ProjectInstitute for Policy StudiesACLU of TexasUnited We DreamUndocuBlack NetworkDissenters Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 5th, 2020 10:31 PM