

WEDNESDAY AT 9 AM PDT

Peoples Ready/Labor Ready Offices 2648 International Blvd, Oakland, CA 94601-1512, United States



https://www.facebook.com/events/388207245887391



Join our solidarity action for New Orleans City Waste Union Against People Ready union-busters On OCTOBER 7 Wednesday 9AM

Caravan To AHS Highland Hospital Solidarity Community Rally At 10:30 AM

Stop Union Busting Slave Labor At New Orleans Metro Contractor Against New Orleans Sanitation Workers City Waste Union!

More info:

https://www.facebook.com/100000452955406/posts/4679701368721582/?extid=usKAgA11z0CNng0s&d=n



Sponsored by Committee to Stop Police Terrorism & End Systemic Racism SPTESR

https://www.facebook.com/JuneteenthSPT



Strike On!



Join Solidarity Action For New Orleans City Waste Union Against People/Labor Ready Unionbusters On 10/7 9AM and Caravan To AHS Highland Hospital Solidarity Community Rally At 10:30 AM



Stop Union Busting Slave Labor At New Orleans Metro Contractor Against New Orleans Sanitation Workers City Waste Union

Stop Police Terrorism & End Systemic Racism SPTESR



Wednesday October 7, 2020 9AM

Labor/People Ready Offices Oakland

2648 International Boulevard Suite 201 and, 201A, Oakland, CA 94601



#labor4blacklives #citywasteunion

https://www.facebook.com/citywasteunion/



Prison Labor In New Orleans Used To Bust Sanitation Workers Strike For Justice/Human Rights

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rpK7B0H7ObQ



Who We Are? Striking New Orleans City Waste Union Workers Speak Out

https://www.facebook.com/citywasteunion/videos/3314400091926730/



Helping The Essential

https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-the-essential?member=&utm_source=twilio&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=contacts-v2-invite-to-donate



City Waste Union

https://www.facebook.com/City-Waste-Union-111949473844238/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARDyT8Qy-NnROLhYTrz1L6u91n6aET-4vey_AQcwp0DoiWrxfgMb7bmxDsuD9vVWzY9_MvWXxHkoBXnD



Caravan To Join Highland Hospital Community Rally



AHS Strike On 10/7 With Rally At Highland Hospital At 10:30 AM



For SEIU 1021 AHS Strike Information



