Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
View events for the week of 10/ 7/2020
Juneteenth SPT Actions against privatization/outsourcing -From New Orleans to AHS East Bay
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday October 07
Time 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSPTESR
Location Details
Peoples Ready/Labor Ready
2648 International Blvd, Oakland, CA 94601-1512, United States
10/7 Juneteenth SPT Actions against privatization and outsourcing - From New Orleans to Solidarity Picket with Highland Hospital staff on strike!
WEDNESDAY AT 9 AM PDT
Peoples Ready/Labor Ready Offices 2648 International Blvd, Oakland, CA 94601-1512, United States

https://www.facebook.com/events/388207245887391

Join our solidarity action for New Orleans City Waste Union Against People Ready union-busters On OCTOBER 7 Wednesday 9AM
Caravan To AHS Highland Hospital Solidarity Community Rally At 10:30 AM
Stop Union Busting Slave Labor At New Orleans Metro Contractor Against New Orleans Sanitation Workers City Waste Union!
More info:
https://www.facebook.com/100000452955406/posts/4679701368721582/?extid=usKAgA11z0CNng0s&d=n

Sponsored by Committee to Stop Police Terrorism & End Systemic Racism SPTESR
https://www.facebook.com/JuneteenthSPT

Strike On!

Join Solidarity Action For New Orleans City Waste Union Against People/Labor Ready Unionbusters On 10/7 9AM and Caravan To AHS Highland Hospital Solidarity Community Rally At 10:30 AM

Stop Union Busting Slave Labor At New Orleans Metro Contractor Against New Orleans Sanitation Workers City Waste Union
Stop Police Terrorism & End Systemic Racism SPTESR

Wednesday October 7, 2020 9AM
Labor/People Ready Offices Oakland
2648 International Boulevard Suite 201 and, 201A, Oakland, CA 94601

#labor4blacklives #citywasteunion
https://www.facebook.com/citywasteunion/

Prison Labor In New Orleans Used To Bust Sanitation Workers Strike For Justice/Human Rights
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rpK7B0H7ObQ

Who We Are? Striking New Orleans City Waste Union Workers Speak Out
https://www.facebook.com/citywasteunion/videos/3314400091926730/

Helping The Essential
https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-the-essential?member=&utm_source=twilio&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=contacts-v2-invite-to-donate

City Waste Union
https://www.facebook.com/City-Waste-Union-111949473844238/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARDyT8Qy-NnROLhYTrz1L6u91n6aET-4vey_AQcwp0DoiWrxfgMb7bmxDsuD9vVWzY9_MvWXxHkoBXnD

Caravan To Join Highland Hospital Community Rally

AHS Strike On 10/7 With Rally At Highland Hospital At 10:30 AM

For SEIU 1021 AHS Strike Information

https://mailchi.mp/seiu1021/we-fought-management-and-won-our-unfair-labor-practice-strike-is-100-legal?e=af2ea6eff2
sm_new_orleans_sanitation_hppers_pay.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/JuneteenthSPT

Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 5th, 2020 8:44 PM
§Alameda Health System SEIU 1021 & CNA Workers Striking On October 7
by SPTESR
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 8:44 PM
sm_seiu_1021__ahs_highland_hospital_protest.jpg
original image (1200x877)
Over 3,000 workers at Alameda Health System will be going out on a 5 day strike against privatization, outsourcing and lack of proper health and safety protection. They are also fighting the Alameda Board of Supervisors who have turned over the Alameda public health system to union busters.
https://www.facebook.com/JuneteenthSPT
§Stop Systemic Racism & Union Busting
by SPTESR
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 8:44 PM
ilwu_juneteenth_stop_police_terror.jpeg
The fight against privatization and contracting out in New Orleans against sanitation workers and the attacks on SEIU 1021 and CNA workers at the Alameda Health System are connected. They are both attacking Black, Brown and poor working class people who are fighting for justice
https://www.facebook.com/JuneteenthSPT
Add Your Comments
