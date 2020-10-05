10/7 Juneteenth SPT Actions against privatization and outsourcing - From New Orleans to Solidarity Picket with Highland Hospital staff on strike!
WEDNESDAY AT 9 AM PDT
Peoples Ready/Labor Ready Offices 2648 International Blvd, Oakland, CA 94601-1512, United States
https://www.facebook.com/events/388207245887391
Join our solidarity action for New Orleans City Waste Union Against People Ready union-busters On OCTOBER 7 Wednesday 9AM
Caravan To AHS Highland Hospital Solidarity Community Rally At 10:30 AM
Stop Union Busting Slave Labor At New Orleans Metro Contractor Against New Orleans Sanitation Workers City Waste Union!
More info:
https://www.facebook.com/100000452955406/posts/4679701368721582/?extid=usKAgA11z0CNng0s&d=n
Sponsored by Committee to Stop Police Terrorism & End Systemic Racism SPTESR
https://www.facebook.com/JuneteenthSPT
Strike On!
Join Solidarity Action For New Orleans City Waste Union Against People/Labor Ready Unionbusters On 10/7 9AM and Caravan To AHS Highland Hospital Solidarity Community Rally At 10:30 AM
Stop Union Busting Slave Labor At New Orleans Metro Contractor Against New Orleans Sanitation Workers City Waste Union
Stop Police Terrorism & End Systemic Racism SPTESR
Wednesday October 7, 2020 9AM
Labor/People Ready Offices Oakland
2648 International Boulevard Suite 201 and, 201A, Oakland, CA 94601
#labor4blacklives #citywasteunion
https://www.facebook.com/citywasteunion/
Prison Labor In New Orleans Used To Bust Sanitation Workers Strike For Justice/Human Rights
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rpK7B0H7ObQ
Who We Are? Striking New Orleans City Waste Union Workers Speak Out
https://www.facebook.com/citywasteunion/videos/3314400091926730/
Helping The Essential
https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-the-essential?member=&utm_source=twilio&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=contacts-v2-invite-to-donate
City Waste Union
https://www.facebook.com/City-Waste-Union-111949473844238/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARDyT8Qy-NnROLhYTrz1L6u91n6aET-4vey_AQcwp0DoiWrxfgMb7bmxDsuD9vVWzY9_MvWXxHkoBXnD
Caravan To Join Highland Hospital Community Rally
AHS Strike On 10/7 With Rally At Highland Hospital At 10:30 AM
For SEIU 1021 AHS Strike Information
https://mailchi.mp/seiu1021/we-fought-management-and-won-our-unfair-labor-practice-strike-is-100-legal?e=af2ea6eff2
