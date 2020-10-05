



- How do we understand and expose the role of the police and legal system in sustaining white male supremacy and class exploitation?



- What demands will most challenge the capitalist status quo, create meaningful change, and empower working and oppressed people?



- What will it take to transform protest in rebellion, and rebellion into a revolutionary transformation of society?



Join us for this remote study group on Lenin’s classic, The State and Revolution. Discussions will sharpen our critical focus on the capitalist state of the 20th and 21st centuries and the tasks of today’s revolutionaries.



Meets every other week with two sections to choose from:



Tuesday evening group, 7:00 - 8:30 pm PDT

9/22, 10/6, 10/20, 11/3, 11/17, 12/1, 12/15

or

Wednesday afternoon group, 3:30 - 5:00 pm PDT

9/23, 10/7, 10/21, 11/4, 11/18, 12/2, 12/16



Sponsor: Bay Area Freedom Socialist Party



The reading is available for free here:



Please REGISTER:



Tuesday evening group -

or

Wednesday afternoon group -



After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing a link to access all sessions, including how to access the sessions by phone.



$3-5 suggested donation per session (via PayPal) A tidal wave of protest against racist police violence coinciding with a deadly pandemic, the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, and environmental devastation is presenting social activists with urgent and profound political challenges.- How do we understand and expose the role of the police and legal system in sustaining white male supremacy and class exploitation?- What demands will most challenge the capitalist status quo, create meaningful change, and empower working and oppressed people?- What will it take to transform protest in rebellion, and rebellion into a revolutionary transformation of society?Join us for this remote study group on Lenin’s classic, The State and Revolution. Discussions will sharpen our critical focus on the capitalist state of the 20th and 21st centuries and the tasks of today’s revolutionaries.Meets every other week with two sections to choose from:Tuesday evening group, 7:00 - 8:30 pm PDT9/22, 10/6, 10/20, 11/3, 11/17, 12/1, 12/15orWednesday afternoon group, 3:30 - 5:00 pm PDT9/23, 10/7, 10/21, 11/4, 11/18, 12/2, 12/16Sponsor: Bay Area Freedom Socialist PartyThe reading is available for free here: https://www.marxists.org/.../works/1917/staterev/index.htm Please REGISTER:Tuesday evening group - http://bit.ly/StateAndRevTues orWednesday afternoon group - http://bit.ly/StateAndRevWe After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing a link to access all sessions, including how to access the sessions by phone.$3-5 suggested donation per session (via PayPal) For more event information: https://socialism.com/san-francisco/

Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 5th, 2020 8:26 PM