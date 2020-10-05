top
Related Categories: South Bay | Racial Justice
Small but Mighty Sunnyvale Demonstration for Black Lives Matter
by Residents Show Up, Speak Out
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 5:02 PM
October 3 Black Lives Matter protest in Sunnyvale, California
sm_svfistgreat.jpg
original image (2000x3000)
Photos by Simona Martin, Pro Bono Photo

On October 3, a small but vibrant group gathered in Murphy Park in Sunnyvale and marched to Murphy Avenue, a downtown section filled with restaurants and bars. While demonstrators gathered, the park was circled by a truck with Trump banner. They were later confronted by a single ad-hoc counter-protester on the restaurant row.

In their event announcement, organizers said while we mourn the dead we must fight like hell for the living, resist white supremacy and systemic violence in Sunnyvale, be loud and be active. "Last Wednesday night we gathered to protest the decision on #Breonnataylor case. That evening we were met with hostile community members shouting 'All Lives Matter' [and] 'Blue Lives Matter' as well as an excessive number of police officers trying to intimidate us and deter us from protesting on public property."

Their announcement stated, "In our city we will not tolerate racism, anti-blackness, or injustices done to our Black Brothers and Sisters happening nationwide" and reminded demonstrators to wear masks.
§Intimidation Tactics
by Residents Show Up, Speak Out
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 5:02 PM
sm_svcirclingtruck_1.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
A truck with US flags and Trump banner circled the park where BLM demonstrators gathered
§Speaker on Murphy Ave.
by Residents Show Up, Speak Out
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 5:02 PM
sm_svspeakergu_1.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
§Nearby flag mask wearers observe
by Residents Show Up, Speak Out
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 5:02 PM
sm_svrightwingwatch_1.jpg
original image (2000x3000)
§Who else is watching?
by Residents Show Up, Speak Out
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 5:02 PM
sm_blm_sunnyvale-_oct_3__2020_1.jpeg
original image (3000x2000)
§Sign on right -- Racist Bay Area History
by Residents Show Up, Speak Out
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 5:02 PM
sm_svmurphy1_1.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
§Closeup Bay Area Racist History
by Residents Show Up, Speak Out
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 5:02 PM
sm_svbayareahistory_1.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
Sign shows here law prohibited non-whites from gathering after dusk 1880’s - 1960’s
§Masks for sale
by Residents Show Up, Speak Out
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 5:02 PM
sm_svmasks4sale.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
§Poster
by Residents Show Up, Speak Out
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 5:02 PM
sm_svpostermaking.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
§March
by Residents Show Up, Speak Out
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 5:02 PM
sm_svmarch1.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
§March
by Residents Show Up, Speak Out
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 5:02 PM
sm_marchfront.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
§Historic street
by Residents Show Up, Speak Out
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 5:02 PM
sm_svmurphyavearch.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
