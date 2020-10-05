Small but Mighty Sunnyvale Demonstration for Black Lives Matter by Residents Show Up, Speak Out

Monday Oct 5th, 2020 5:02 PM

October 3 Black Lives Matter protest in Sunnyvale, California

Photos by Simona Martin, Pro Bono Photo



On October 3, a small but vibrant group gathered in Murphy Park in Sunnyvale and marched to Murphy Avenue, a downtown section filled with restaurants and bars. While demonstrators gathered, the park was circled by a truck with Trump banner. They were later confronted by a single ad-hoc counter-protester on the restaurant row.



In their event announcement, organizers said while we mourn the dead we must fight like hell for the living, resist white supremacy and systemic violence in Sunnyvale, be loud and be active. "Last Wednesday night we gathered to protest the decision on #Breonnataylor case. That evening we were met with hostile community members shouting 'All Lives Matter' [and] 'Blue Lives Matter' as well as an excessive number of police officers trying to intimidate us and deter us from protesting on public property."



Their announcement stated, "In our city we will not tolerate racism, anti-blackness, or injustices done to our Black Brothers and Sisters happening nationwide" and reminded demonstrators to wear masks.