



Host: NY Women's Foundation



Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 3 PM - 5 PM PT (6 PM - 8 PM ET)



RSVP:



Women Lead: A Conversation on Social Justice will bring together change-making

women leaders Nikole Hannah-Jones (#1619Project) and Cristina Jiménez (UWD) in a

discussion moderated by Maria Hinojosa ("Latino USA" NPR).



Join us as we bring a focus to women’s experiences in some of today’s most pressing issues, including racial justice, immigrant rights, economic inequality and civic engagement.



Complete with inspiring calls to action from The Foundation’s grantee partners— leaders

of movements that have the power to transform society— Women Lead will be a powerful celebration of community and energizer for the building of a more just, equitable future.



SPEAKERS:



Nikole Hannah-Jones

Pulitzer Prize Winner and Creator of the 1619 Project



Cristina Jiménez

Immigrant Justice Organizer, Co-Founder of United We Dream



Maria Hinojosa

President & Founder of the Futuro Media Group; "Latino USA" National Public Radio



Followed by the Women Lead: After Party with DJ Laylo @ 4 PM - 5 PM PT

Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 5th, 2020 3:51 PM