Women Lead: A Conversation on Social Justice
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday October 20
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorNY Women's Foundation
Location Details
Online event
Women Lead: A Conversation on Social Justice

Host: NY Women's Foundation

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 3 PM - 5 PM PT (6 PM - 8 PM ET)

RSVP: https://events.nywf.org/

Women Lead: A Conversation on Social Justice will bring together change-making
women leaders Nikole Hannah-Jones (#1619Project) and Cristina Jiménez (UWD) in a
discussion moderated by Maria Hinojosa ("Latino USA" NPR).

Join us as we bring a focus to women’s experiences in some of today’s most pressing issues, including racial justice, immigrant rights, economic inequality and civic engagement.

Complete with inspiring calls to action from The Foundation’s grantee partners— leaders
of movements that have the power to transform society— Women Lead will be a powerful celebration of community and energizer for the building of a more just, equitable future.

SPEAKERS:

Nikole Hannah-Jones
Pulitzer Prize Winner and Creator of the 1619 Project

Cristina Jiménez
Immigrant Justice Organizer, Co-Founder of United We Dream

Maria Hinojosa
President & Founder of the Futuro Media Group; "Latino USA" National Public Radio

Followed by the Women Lead: After Party with DJ Laylo @ 4 PM - 5 PM PT
sm_women_lead.jpg
original image (960x480)
For more event information: https://events.nywf.org/

Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 5th, 2020 3:51 PM
§
by NY Women's Foundation
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 3:51 PM
sm_after_party.jpg
original image (960x504)
Women Lead: After Party with DJ Laylo @ 4 PM - 5 PM PT
https://events.nywf.org/
