

Full Compensation & Justice For CCSF Black & Other Workers Facing Racist Bullying, Retaliation and Terminations

DHR Director Micki Callahan & Other Corrupt Managers Need To Be Criminally Prosecuted NOW By DA Chesin Boudin & Attorney General Xavier Becccera



Friday October 9, 2020 12:00 noon





CCSF Department of Human Resources DHR & MTA

1 South Van Ness/Market St.

San Francisco



The systemic racism and corruption within the Department of Human Resources DHR continues with the exposure that managers were forging documents, destroying EEO complaints and promising workers to settle their cases if they did not continue court actions.



The director Micki Callahan and her staff have been directly involved in not only covering up racist discrimination, bullying and illegal terminations.



These are criminal state and Federal violations of the law yet these officials are still on the payroll and have not been

prosecuted. They need to be arrested NOW!



The growing systemic corruption in the City and County of San Francisco needs to STOP and those guilty of these crimes need to be prosecuted.

The covid pandemic is also exacerbating the racism facing frontline workers, the corruption and union busting by city bosses who are out of control.



Many city workers on the front lines have been unable to get proper PPE and health and safety education and the city continues to contract out hundreds of millions of dollars to consultants and cronies of the Mayor and her appointees.



City workers will be speaking out on the illegal violations of the law and how other city officials including the SF City Attorney

are part and parcel of the cover-up.





Sponsored By United Public Workers For Action

http://www.upwa.info

Unifed Front Committee For A Labor Party

https://www.facebook.com/masslaborpartyusa/





SF HR Director Mickey Callahan director claims ‘rogue employee’ forged settlement with Black worker

Bombshell: SF HR director claims ‘rogue employee’ forged settlement with Black worker

https://missionlocal.org/2020/09/bombshell-san-francisco-hr-director-claims-underling-forged-settlement-with-black-employee-who-filed-discrimination-suit/?fbclid=IwAR2_VBNJCbhkpd44aM9X5vYYJxJ0Gj3Ld-Hp-tE7Yl2McZ5kIvetx2IJn4k



By Joe Eskenazi | Sep 19, 2020 | Featured, Front Page, Instagram, Mobile, Newsletter, Today's Mission, Topics | 3



Bombshell: SF HR director claims ‘rogue employee’ forged settlement with Black worker

At City Hall. Photo by Laura Wenus

Mayor London Breed and every member of the Board of Supervisors were among dozens of city leaders to receive a shocking Friday afternoon email from longtime Department of Human Resources director Micki Callahan.



In it, she accused one of her underlings of forging a settlement agreement with a Black San Francisco employee who had brought a discrimination complaint — even allegedly forging the names of a city department head and two deputy city attorneys on the bogus document.



The subject line of Callahan’s email was “Corruption at DHR …” — a statement so blunt and disorienting from that department’s director that veteran government hands wondered if Callahan’s email had been hacked.



It had not.



Within the email, Callahan stated that a former DHR employee named Rebecca Sherman had, earlier this month, resigned unexpectedly from her position as an Equal Employment Opportunity manager. Callahan claimed her former subordinate had “admitted in writing that she had forged documents and lied to a city employee about that employee’s EEO case.”



Callahan went on to make a startling series of accusations against Sherman, all of which are jarring enough that we will list them in full:



Sherman lied to the employee and told her that her closed case had been reopened and reinvestigated, and that she would be receiving a financial settlement and a promotion as a result.

Sherman deleted records from reports printed from the EEO Division’s database to ensure that there was no record of the case in the EEO reports reviewed by DHR and the employee’s department head.

Sherman forged an unauthorized settlement agreement and forged a department head’s and two Deputy City Attorneys’ names on the document.

Sherman provided the forged agreement to the employee, assuring the employee that the settlement had been approved and that a financial settlement and promotion were pending. She did so despite knowing, and concealing from the employee, that the settlement was not authorized and would not be implemented.

Sherman forged email and text messages to the employee, purporting to be from the departmental payroll director, that stated the financial settlement was soon to be paid.

On the basis of Sherman’s assurances, the employee dismissed a pending lawsuit related to her EEO complaint. The City Attorney’s Office has informed the employee that it will stipulate to her withdrawing the dismissal, and file the necessary papers with the court to restore that lawsuit.

Sherman misrepresented the status of at least one other case as well, both to the complainant and to DHR EEO and DHR leadership.

Mission Local has been unable to reach Sherman for comment. Her Linkedin page, which until recently listed her as an EEO Programs Manager for the city and county, has been deleted.



Callahan’s email makes public allegations that Mission Local had heard privately a week prior. Her letter responds to one written on Sept. 17 by the city’s Black Employee Alliance and Coalition Against Anti-Blackness.



That letter claims that “multiple employees” who had filed discrimination complaints “were manipulated, aggrieved, assaulted and defrauded by DHR-EEO” and provided with “fraudulent” settlement agreements.



The Black Employee Alliance letter claimed that the EEO office is biased against African American employees and “is dysfunctional and is in need of new leadership.” It called for the dismissal and investigation of Callahan — who is preparing to retire in the not-too-distant future — as well as Linda Simon, the director of the EEO office.



“How is it possible both Linda Simon, Director of EEO and Micki Callahan, Director of the Department of Human Resource [sic] were unaware of the elaborate scheme devised by their employees?” posited the letter from the Black Employee Alliance.



“How many more employees have been harmed; and are being harmed currently through the DHR-EEO process?”



Callahan’s response placed the blame on the singular actions of a “rogue employee.”



She wrote that all of Sherman’s cases will be audited and that the office will review its “standard operating procedures” to prevent “any recurrence of this type of egregious misconduct.”



It remains to be seen if this will satisfy the city’s Black employees.



“There is documentation proving Micki Callahan and Linda Simon were aware of complaints involving similar matters about the DHR-EEO process, and did not respond to those complaints or correct the situation,” reads the email from the Black Employee Alliance.



“There has been and remains a lack of leadership, oversight, integrity, and ethics at DHR and the EEO Complaint Process.”





Breed’s City Administrator was aware that indicted DPW Chief Mohammed Nuru was engaging in corrupt action. And Kelly's the wife of SFPUC head Harlan Kelly. The dots are starting to connect:





SF Attorneys call on city to honor ‘forged’ settlement with Black transit worker

Lawsuit at center of scandal filed by SFMTA employee over alleged discrimination, retaliation

https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/attorneys-call-on-city-to-honor-forged-settlement-with-black-transit-worker/



MICHAEL BARBA

Sep. 29, 2020 11:07 a.m

San Francisco should honor the more than $500,000 settlement agreement that a former city manager allegedly forged and offered to a Black transit worker in exchange for dropping a racial discrimination lawsuit, attorneys representing the worker said Tuesday.



The transit worker, identified for the first time as Kathy Broussard, sued last August alleging the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency passed her over for promotion in retaliation for filing complaints against a former director.



Broussard began reporting the director in early 2014 for allegedly calling her the n-word, making inappropriate sexual advances and telling her that complaining to the Equal Opportunity Office was one of the “seven deadly sins.”



She is one of a number of Black city workers who have alleged that the Department of Human Resources did not treat their complaints seriously and left them waiting for answers.



Fast forward to Aug. 31 and Broussard dismissed her lawsuit after reaching an agreement with a Department of Human Resources EEO manager, Rebecca Sherman, who resigned earlier this month and allegedly admitted to the forgery.



DHR Director Micki Callahan and City Attorney Dennis Herrera have since called that deal a fraud. However, attorneys for Broussard now argue that Sherman had the authority to negotiate it in her role at EEO.



“The bottom line is that if the Department of Human Resources is too corrupt or too incompetent to handle investigations and if they leave it up to someone who had the apparent authority to enter into the settlement agreement, whose problem is that?” said attorney Karl Olson. “It’s The City’s problem, it’s not our client’s problem.”



A spokesperson for Herrera, John Cote, said the office is willing to have the lawsuit reinstated.



“To protect the privacy of the affected employee, we are not going to identify the case at this time,” Cote said. “In the matter involving Ms. Sherman, we informed the employee that we are willing to file a stipulation requesting to reinstate the employee’s lawsuit. We are also conducting a thorough investigation at the request of the Department of Human Resources.”



Olson said Broussard had a “long history” of dealing with Sherman in “good faith.”



Sherman was assigned to investigate a retaliation complaint Broussard filed against the director, Chris Grabarkiewctz, in December 2018, according to the lawsuit.



Broussard was acting Proof of Payment manager from 2013 until 2015 but was passed over for a formal promotion to the role and reduced to a fare inspector supervisor after filing earlier complaints against Grabarkiewctz.



Broussard waited “tirelessly” to hear back until Sherman allegedly told her in May 2019 that the retaliation was determined to have occurred.



But those findings do not appear to have been finalized by the time she filed the lawsuit in August 2019.



Callahan revealed the allegations against Sherman in an explosive email to city leaders Sept. 18 that did not identify Broussard by name.



In the email, she accused Sherman of misleading Broussard and falsely promising her a promotion. Callahan blamed the situations on the actions of a “rogue employee.”



But Olson and Cannata pushed back, saying that Sherman worked under Callahan and EEO Director Linda Simon.



“The buck stops with Micki Callahan,” Olson said.



While Broussard’s attorneys argue Sherman had the authority to negotiate the settlement, forging the signatures of SFMTA Director Jeffrey Tumlin and two deputy city attorneys is a different question.



In a redacted letter to Broussard obtained by the San Francisco Examiner, Herrera said the signatures were forged and that his office had not approved any settlement in the matter.



Sherman is also accused of forging emails and text messages pretending to be a department payroll director.



The District Attorney’s Office plans to investigate and DHR is auditing all cases handled by Sherman.



Sherman has not responded to a request for comment.



Attempts to reach Grabarkiewctz by phone and email were not successful. A spokesperson for the SFMTA confirmed he is no longer employed by the agency.



While Broussard may not receive $500,000, Olson said she was given a promotion to manager after the scandal broke.



“Mr. Tumlin has told Ms. Broussard that she is a highly valued employee and they want to make it right,” Olson said.



mbarba [at] sfexaminer.com





SF City Hall calls on its racism expert, DHR Director Micki Callahan, to Further Oppress Black City Workers



https://medium.com/@calclemency/sf-city-hall-calls-on-its-racism-expert-dhr-director-micki-callahan-to-further-oppress-black-d06eed6b18e2

Allen Jones

Allen Jones

Follow

Dec 2, 2018 · 9 min read







San Francisco Mayor London Breed and the Board of Supervisors are calling on Department of Human Resources director Micki Callahan to fix the problems of racism and bullying of Black city workers.

This is a blatant disregard or slap in the face to all Blacks when one learned in a September 2018 committee hearing, Ms. Callahan has covered up or covered for many city department heads most responsible for these acts of racism and bullying.

A hearing took place on November 27, 2018, titled, “African-American Workforce Hiring, Retention, and Promotional Opportunities — Workplace Discrimination and Complaints” at City Hall board chambers, a follow up to the September committee hearing.

To view the entire November 27, 2018 hearing go here SFGOVTV. Scroll to: 180630 Hearing (item 29) @ 1:02.29 mark of the video.

Image for post

San Francisco Human Resources director Micki Callahan

In a repeat performance of a September 19, 2018 board committee hearing on the same subject, Ms. Callahan began her presentation by highlighting the fact that San Francisco is above the national average for the hiring of Black workers.

She seemed proud to state The City employs 15% Blacks compared to the national average of about 4.6% Black government workers. A clear deflection from the real issue, which is racism and bullying of the 15% Black city workforce.

She also displayed a chart showing that San Francisco has a 47% White population but only 30% are employed in city government. Anyone truly committed to addressing the real reason for this hearing would not have used these numbers as she did.

A more appropriate use of those figures would have been to determine what percentage of the 15% Black workers are treated unfairly, versus what percentage of the 30% of White workers are being treated unfairly in city employment. But the answer could have told of a much uglier story.

When any city worker is first hired, they are placed on “Probation.” After a certain period, they either become permanent or they are terminated. “Probation dismissals are not appealable” unless for discrimination, she told all who attended. But later in testimony, we learned from Joseph Bryant SEIU 1021, over “200 probation dismissals for Blacks” versus just “3” dismissals for Whites, in city employment in the time frame these latest figures revealed.

Though Ms. Callahan admitted her agency has problems, she failed to show even a half-size thimble of respect to The City’s Black workforce by simply beginning her presentation by apologizing to the board for the failures of her department in the fifteen-minute she spoke to the 11 member legislative body of San Francisco.

Four of The City’s largest departments presented a snapshot of how they are handling issues concerning their Black workers at this hearing. SFMTA seemed to be the city agency most on the ball, including the hiring of an ombudsman in October.

And all department heads tossed around the term, “Implicit Bias training” as if it was a Frisbee. At the same time one could get the sense, none of these people had a mother. We would not need implicit bias training if people remembered what mothers all over the world have taught, which is how to treat people.

But the “Reprehensible Acts Award” for how it treated its Black workers went to the SF Department of Public Health. Currently being run by its head of finance, due to the abrupt resignation of former DPH director Barbara Garcia. She was forced to resign while being investigated for conflict of interest in an illegal city contract scheme involving her spouse.

Board President Malia Cohen showed understanding and sympathy towards the interim head of DPH. He was forced to answer questions he really had no real answers for while The City continues to pursue a new director. But when President Cohen asked a question concerning preferential treatment in hiring at DPH, his response of, “Not Acceptable” was the, dah statement, of the entire 3-hour 30-minute hearing.

In further remarks, board president Cohen suggested tying budgets increase requests for different departments to how they are treating their employees. She also suggested in the recruitment area, the DHR do a better job at advertising high paying positions by not relying on just the White people’s Gazette(s), so to speak, but reaching out to historically Black institutions of learning, Black newspapers and Black magazines.

Supervisor Sandra Fewer is pushing for an office of “Racial Equity.” But of the 11 member board, which all have 3 legislative aides there is only on Black person working. This aide works in Supervisor Vallie Brown’s office.

Apparently, Supervisor Fewer is also unaware that The City already has an office of racial equity. It’s called the San Francisco Human Rights Commission (HRC). It was first formed in 1964 to fight discrimination against Blacks seeking employment.

It has been suggested to rename the HRC, the “Gay Cause Commission”, based on what it has turned into. Now retired director, Theresa Sparks, a White transgender was sued along with The City and HR director, Micki Callahan for discriminating against a Black staffer. Thomas Willis, a Black heterosexual male was forced out of his position at HRC simply because he is a Black heterosexual male. The case was settled in 2013 for $210,000.00.

Image for post

One of hundreds of race based discrimination lawsuits where Micki Callahan has been defentant and signed off on during her time as San Francisco Human Resources director

Supervisor Hillary Ronen stated, she had not viewed the September 19, 2018 committee hearing on this same matter in preparation for the November 27, 2018 hearing. But in a June 2018 SEIU 1021 rally for Black city workers on the steps of City Hall she pledged to help the Black city workers of her former union.

Supervisor Vallie Brown took issue with the use of 15% Black city workforce. She viewed it as “Disrespectful” and “Just not right.” After forcing out of The City 55% of its Black residents she was not in the mood to celebrate a city for hiring Blacks above the national average. And when one considers how badly most of the 15 % Black city workforce here are being treated, she saw it as insulting the intelligence of the board to use that misleading figure.

The most heart-wrenching part of the hearing was “Public Comment.” This includes the fact that most, not all, are unfamiliar with the process. One must prepare to be able to articulate in two-minutes (which is possible) in respect of other speakers who also would like to speak. But it is hard to remember, “2-minutes” when you are speaking of how much you have suffered just because of the color of your skin. As a result, most speakers had the microphone automatically turn off before finishing their testimony.

The public comment section began with the Rev. Amos Brown of Third Baptist Church encouraging the board, “Do not let courage skip your generation.” And, “Do the right thing.”

Image for post

Joseph Bryant SEIU 1021, asked, “When do the Blacks in San Francisco become a priority”? Other communities here have been and continue to be a priority. Including a San Francisco Board of Supervisors ordinance that bans city funded travel and contracting with 9 states in America due to their laws that discriminate against LGBT.

Bryant also noted among other shocking facts, 75% of the lowest paying wages for city employees are held by Blacks. And 36% of Blacks are disciplined, which is the highest of all ethnic groups.

Felicia Jones SEIU 1021 called the hearing a, “Dog and Pony show.” And added, the Sheriff’s department where she works has torn down a successful program she started that helped Black and Brown inmates.

Brenda Barros SEIU 1021 has worked for DPH for 34 years. She kept it, one hundred: “The change must begin at the top.” Replacing all at the top at DHR management was needed or we are wasting time, Barros said. And she made it even clearer when she said Black city workers are, “Not looking for preference just equity.”

Image for post

SEIU Local 1021 Chapter chair San Francisco General Hospital

Cheryl Thornton SEIU 1021 worked for The City for 28 years. She continues to be discriminated against and harassed in her current role even after winning a lawsuit against The City for how they have treated her. She also noted in the September 19, 2018 committee hearing she has been passed over for promotions, though her education warranted such a promotion. In other words, follow all the rules that the White leaders put in place to get a promotion and then don’t get one. In all her time working for the city she has been stuck in the same classification.

Alice Recklin SEIU 1021 worked for The City since 2009, but testified, two days before Thanksgiving she was fired on the spot in an incident where she was the only one fired of all co-workers involved and without due process.

Unnamed city worker testified, attempts to silence him by upper management he was falsely accused as a tactic of harassment against those who dare speak up.

Harriot Larkin testified that Black non-profits are being discriminated against in funding for city contracts, causing those who work in her program to work without pay.

Wanda Baily SEIU 1021 worked in the District Attorney’s office. She was called a “Scary nigger” and was told by Micki Callahan that one complaint is not enough to make a case. The incident has her unable to work while the person who called her a scary nigger continues to work in the DA’s office. Sadly, this should not be a surprise.

In December of 2015, Dewayne Kemp was called a “nigger” by a White transgender after rudely bumping into Kemp. A fight ensued, and the transgender was beat up. Kemp was arrested and then offered a sham of a plea deal: plead guilty to a felony hate crime and he would be released immediately from jail. Against the advice of his public defender, Kwixuan Maloof, Kemp took the deal to be home for the holiday. But at final sentencing in March of 2016 the judge said Kemp must serve time. Kemp objected because he only agreed to the deal on condition he would be released. He then tried to take back his plea and go to trial. The judge refused and remanded Kemp on the spot to serve nine months in jail.

Image for post

Dewayne Kemp and his wife Rebecca — Photo: Facebook

James Harris Jr. SEIU 1021 was involved in a collision with a woman in a wheelchair. He was charged and went to trial for killing the woman. But during trial testimony, he learned that it was the hospital negligence that led to the woman’s death. The City DA’s office knew this, and still tried to pin hospital negligence on Harris. The jury acquitted him, but he can’t get his job back.

While this hearing was going on, across the street, a longtime resident of San Francisco was listening to this SFGOVTV live stream hearing in a pickup truck on day seven of his “Holiday Hunger Strike.”

The hunger strike was in protest of San Francisco City Hall racist policies against its Black citizens and how City Hall’s racism is now affecting the Black communities of our neighbor Oakland, CA.

Image for post

Allen Jones Holiday Hunger Strike, protesting City Hall treatment of Black communities of San Francisco and Oakland, CA

And though the full Board of Supervisors and the main San Francisco press were alerted to the hunger strike in the first week of November, no one in city government noticed that a Black man was making a statement that racism in San Francisco governance is so out of control.

The reason Micki Callaghan is the apparent winner in this con game is because no one on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors will send a “No confidence vote" to her boss Mayor London Breed. In other words, the board ignored the sage advice of an old Black preacher to not let courage skip this generation.





Black employees condemn S.F. Department of Human Resources for silencing discrimination complaints



By Juan Carlos Lara | Oct 2, 2020 |

Cedric Jackson (left) and Dante King (right) address the crowd in front of City Hall on Oct. 2. Photo by Juan Carlos Lara

Dozens of Black San Francisco employees, undeterred by hot weather and harmful air quality, rallied at San Francisco City Hall Friday afternoon to call for justice after recent revelations of a Department of Human Resources manager purportedly forging a fraudulent settlement agreement for a Black MTA employee.

“I worked directly in DHR for four years,” said Dante King, the main speaker at the event, who is now with the MTA. “I will say this: During my time there I got to see people do things that undermined fairness, that undermined equality.”

The Black Employee Alliance and Coalition Against Anti-Blackness hosted roughly 50 participants at the rally at City Hall calling for accountability for city officials. The latter, they allege, are complicit in the suppression of discrimination complaints by Black city workers.

Organizers specifically named Micki Callahan, the director of the Department of Human Resources, and Linda Simon, the director of Equal Employment Opportunity, an office within the department. .

Mission Local recently spoke with San Francisco departmental HR officials who said that discrimination complaints by employees were purposefully edited by the department to downplay the gravity of the accusations, then often disregarded entirely.

King said that Callahan and Simon were either involved in the EEO manager Rachel Sherman’s alleged forgery scheme , or were incompetent in not knowing it was happening.

Two days ago, a lawyer for Simon issued cease and desist letters to members of the Black Employee Alliance and the Coalition Against Anti-Blackness. The groups defiantly disseminated the letters to their members and city officials.

“Ms. Simon had no knowledge of Sherman’s actions. She did not condone Sherman’s actions or attempt to cover them up.For you to claim otherwise, and to assert, for example, that Ms. Simon was involved in ‘criminal activity,’ is defamatory,” the letter from Simon’s lawyer said.

Organizers replied to Simon saying, “The Black Employee Alliance and Coalition Against Anti-Blackness will not relent from our quest for change, accountability, and transparency. We will also not be intimidated by San Francisco City Officials or leaders who decide we are too vocal and/or ‘problematic.’ As Black people, we have been (and continue to be) forced to be silent about our oppression and our oppressors. This is a blatant example and act of that oppression.”

King, who frequently joked at the event that he might be fired for speaking out, has a history of calling attention to racism within the city government.

Last April, King sent an email to San Francisco Police Department Chief Bill Scott and his then-supervisor, Department of Human Resources Director Micki Callahan, accusing SFPD’s ranks of containing widespread, drastic anti-Black sentiment.

King, who was then on the tail end of two years as an implicit bias trainer for the department, recalled an incident in which a group of SFPD captains and lieutenants took him to lunch, where they told him officers would respond better to the training if King were white.

“We would be able to hear you better. Most of the people in the room would be able to hear you better,” King recollected one officer telling him.

Although the name of that officer was redacted when city officials released the document to the San Francisco Examiner, the paper later confirmed that officer to be Captain Jason Cherniss.

Organizers invited multiple city officials to speak at today’s event, including Mayor London Breed and more than half of city supervisors, whom they see as having, “demonstrated consistent support for the challenges faced by Black employees and residents of San Francisco,” according to an email announcing the rally.

Supervisors Shamann Walton and Matt Haney were the only city officials to accept the invitation to speak at the rally. Photo by Juan Carlos Lara.

Supervisors Shamann Walton and Matt Haney were the only ones to actually take up the invitation.

“It is not okay that Black employees have complaints that are not taken seriously. It is not okay to go to work and be mistreated,” said Walton, the lone Black supervisor. Addressing organizers, Walton said, “Thank you for doing this today and calling attention to an issue that has been going on too long.”

Haney acknowledged the “brutal” conditions of the day, citing the participants’ attendance despite the heat advisory, air quality advisory and ongoing pandemic, as evidence of their commitment.

“It shouldn’t take revelations of a scandal for us to say, ‘you are absolutely right, we believe you and we need to do better,’” Haney said.

Several Black city employees in attendance also spoke regarding their own experiences of racism in the workplace.

Adrienne Heim, who works for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and is a member of the Black and African American Affinity Group, pointed out that Black MTA workers were disproportionately charged with disciplinary offences.

Dennis Mars, who has worked for the Department of Public Health since 2014, says he applied for two promotions and was passed over twice despite having never been late, never missed a day, and also received the top score on a test among supervisor applicants, and receiving sixth place on a managers test.

Dennis Mars (right) speaks to the crowd about the discrimination he has faced while working at the Department of Public Health. Photo by Juan Carlos Lara.

Mars said one of the people who got the promotion instead of him has only been at the Department of Public Health for about two years, and the other scored much lower on the applicant test. Mars believes he did not receive the promotion as retaliation for filing an EEO complaint against a manager for failing to take action when a coworker threatened Mars with violence in 2018.

The City Attorney’s office is investigating the forged settlement agreement. The District Attorney’s office has also expressed interest in doing so.

We’re at the demonstrations so that you don’t have to be.





CCSF Black Workers & Supporters Speak Out At SF City Hall Against Systemic Racism And Corruption

https://youtu.be/rVZ7zyc4gjY

Black City & County of San Francisco workers rallied on October 2, 2020 and spoke out in front to San

Francisco City Hall about the systemic racism and continuing attacks on Black workers in San Francisco.

They also discussed the exposure of corruption and criminal activity at the Department of Human Resources

run by Micki Callahan.

Also Laborers Local 261, TWU 200 and TWU 250 participated and spoke about the need for the labor

movement to fight the systemic racism.

The rally was sponsorsed by SF Black Emplooyee Alliance, Coalition Against Anti Blackness, SEIU 1021 AFRAM, Misc. SFGH Chapter,

SF Black Leadership Forum, Laborers 261, SF Police Officers For Justice and SF Chapter NAACP

