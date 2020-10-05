The United Front Against Displacement is calling for a protest against the city of Oakland's encampment management policy.

The policy creates no new housing opportunities for homeless Oaklanders and only further propagates their criminalization and displacement. The city has done next to nothing to address the various sanitation issues that people have experienced long before the start of the pandemic. This policy only seeks to exasperate the dire conditions homeless people are experiencing on a daily basis.

We Demand

*An end to current encampment sweeps, deep cleanings, and closures without providing free longterm housing.

*Cancel all back rent and civil debt.

*An end to criminalization and police brutality.

*Adequate sanitation services for all. For more event information: http://theufad.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 5th, 2020 12:08 PM