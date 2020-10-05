The United Front Against Displacement is calling for a protest against the city of Oakland's encampment management policy.
The policy creates no new housing opportunities for homeless Oaklanders and only further propagates their criminalization and displacement. The city has done next to nothing to address the various sanitation issues that people have experienced long before the start of the pandemic. This policy only seeks to exasperate the dire conditions homeless people are experiencing on a daily basis.
We Demand
*An end to current encampment sweeps, deep cleanings, and closures without providing free longterm housing.
*Cancel all back rent and civil debt.
*An end to criminalization and police brutality.
*Adequate sanitation services for all.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 10/10/2020
|Trash this Policy!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday October 10
|Time
|1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|United Front Against Displacement
|wewontgo [at] riseup.net
|Phone
|5108159978
|Location Details
|Saturday October 10th at Oakland City Hall at 1pm
|
For more event information: http://theufad.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 5th, 2020 12:08 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network