top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 10/10/2020
Trash this Policy!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday October 10
Time 1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorUnited Front Against Displacement
Emailwewontgo [at] riseup.net
Phone5108159978
Location Details
Saturday October 10th at Oakland City Hall at 1pm
The United Front Against Displacement is calling for a protest against the city of Oakland's encampment management policy.
The policy creates no new housing opportunities for homeless Oaklanders and only further propagates their criminalization and displacement. The city has done next to nothing to address the various sanitation issues that people have experienced long before the start of the pandemic. This policy only seeks to exasperate the dire conditions homeless people are experiencing on a daily basis.
We Demand
*An end to current encampment sweeps, deep cleanings, and closures without providing free longterm housing.
*Cancel all back rent and civil debt.
*An end to criminalization and police brutality.
*Adequate sanitation services for all.
sm_topostoct10trashdrawingufad.jpg
original image (3842x2710)
For more event information: http://theufad.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 5th, 2020 12:08 PM
§
by United Front Against Displacement
Monday Oct 5th, 2020 12:08 PM
sm_topostoct10textposterufad.jpg
original image (2400x3450)
http://theufad.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 147.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code