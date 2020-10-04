Sign up for Uhuru Foods & Pies latest webinar series: Colonialism As Cuisine as we focus on the topic of food deserts.
The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) defines a food desert as parts of the country vapid of fresh fruit, vegetables, and other healthful whole foods, usually found in impoverished areas. This is largely due to a lack of grocery stores, farmers’ markets, and healthy food providers.
In fact, most of East Oakland is considered a “food desert” by the USDA. The African working class in most cities all over the United States live in food deserts. Lack of access to healthy affordable fresh foods contributes to higher rates of obesity,which increases risks of coronary heart disease, stroke, cancer and diabetes, all of which disproportionately impact the black community.
This is one of the tools of colonialism, form of genocide, used to oppress the black community.
There are solutions to this and it is happening right now with Black Power Blueprint that is building an independent African economy (see video attached)!
That's why you need to join our Uhuru Foods & Pies free webinar series Colonialism As Cuisine that not only deep dives into the topic of food deserts, but provides real, concrete solutions that will eradicate food deserts, AND colonialism of African people.
Cannot wait to see you there!
|Colonialism as Cuisine Web Series - Focus on Food Deserts
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday October 07
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Uhuru Foods & Pies
|Location Details
|Zoom - once you sign up on eventbrite, we will send you the zoom link.
|
For more event information: https://tinyurl.com/ColonialismAsCuisineFo...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 4th, 2020 8:57 AM
