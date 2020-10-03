From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 10/ 4/2020
|A Circle of Speaking Truth - In Honor of Aaron Steichen
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday October 04
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Anisha
|Location Details
|The Pergola at Lake Merritt
|
Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 3rd, 2020 8:42 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network