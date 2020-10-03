top
Juneteenth Food and Wine - Virtual Celebration
Date Friday October 16
Time 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorKhubaka, Michael Harris
Location Details
TBD and Virtual Online
Globally, the economic impact of the TransAtlantic Trade in Human Cargo remains an open secret to many global citizens.

After a very public execution of George Floyd on Memorial Day and the day the Organization for African Unity was established, ongoing global demonstrations have changed in a profound way.

The United States Senate nearly passed with Unanimous Concent a National Juneteenth Federal Holiday, save one lone vote of dissent, awaiting a CBO score for the financial consideration to the Federal Budget.

Since 1442, with Holy Roman Catholic Church Papal direction, Spanish and Portuguese Military expositions into Africa captured prisioners of war.

In 1492, Queen Isabela financed Christopher Columbus notion of expanding trade by sailing west. His failed and challenges assertions did establish wanton exploitation of the Western Hemispherew with captured Pan African free labor at an unaccounted for cost.

Today, the US Congressional Budget Office is tasked with creating a score for a Federal Juneteenth Holiday. Soon come with a broader conversation of methodology and consideration of cost will be essential.

Phillip Swagel became the 10th Director of the Congressional Budget Office on June 3, 2019. Previously, he was a professor at the University of Maryland’s School of Public Policy and a visiting scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and the Milken Institute. He has also taught at Northwestern University, the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, and Georgetown University. His research has involved financial market reform, international trade policy, and China’s role in the global economy.

From 2006 to 2009, Dr. Swagel was Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy at the Treasury Department, where he was responsible for analysis of a wide range of economic issues, including policies relating to the financial crisis and the Troubled Asset Relief Program. He has also served as chief of staff and senior economist at the Council of Economic Advisers in the White House and as an economist at the Federal Reserve Board and the International Monetary Fund. He earned his Ph.D. in economics from Harvard University and his A.B. in economics from Princeton University.

We look forward to a collaborative process with Congressional leaders and interested stakeholders to ferret out a positive way forward.
