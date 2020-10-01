top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers | Police State & Prisons
Abolish the UCPD! Get Cops Off Our Campuses! UCSF Workers/Community Speak Out At UCSF
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Oct 1st, 2020 10:56 PM
A protest was held at the UCSF Mission Bay campus to demand the abolishment of the police at UCSF and San Francisco General Hospital. Students, UC workers including doctors, and community people participated.
sm_ucsf_mission_bay_cops_off_campus_10-1-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
As part of a statewide action at most UC campuses on 101/20, students, workers and community activists protested at UCSF Mission Bay campus to demand the abolishment of the police and using the $140 million savings for staff and students.

Speakers discussed the role of the police on the campuses and at San Francisco General Hospital. They also discussed the systemic racism of the police and the university.

Workers also talked about the union busting against the AFT and graduate students COLA movement.

Additional media:
UAW 2865 UCB Grad Students March To Sproul Hall To Demand COLA & Against Union Busting At UCSC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9QspYy1sY1I&t=2s

UCSC Graduate Students Wildcatting For Survival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FoEkSBrFUk

Justice For UCSC Graduate Students-UCSC Wildcat Striker Natalie Ng Speaks Out To UC Management
https://youtu.be/P4RvjIj3IUo

UCSF Professors Support Striking Graduate Students
http://ucscfa.org/2019/12/scfa-solidarity-with-graduate-students/

Graduate Student Strikes Are Spreading in California
https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/wxe45b/graduate-student-strikes-are-spreading-in-california

UAW 2865 Statement On 54 Terminated Santa Cruz Workers
http://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-statement-on-54-terminated-santa-cruz-workers/f

UAW 2865 Gradute Union Files Unfair Labor Practice Charge Against University
http://uaw2865.org/uc-student-worker-union-files-unfair-labor-practice-charge-against-the-university/

Across UC System, Graduate Students Unite for COLA Movement
http://dailynexus.com/2020-02-13/across-uc-system-graduate-students-unite-for-cola-movement/

PAY US MORE UCB! Graduate Student Workers at UC Santa Cruz, UC Davis and UC Santa Barbara Are All On Strike, Why Aren't We?
https://www.payusmoreucb.com

Janet Must Go! UC Workers Want UC Pres Napalitano Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htslfoHPWvY

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsCfMvgQcyQ
§Care Not Cops
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Oct 1st, 2020 10:56 PM
sm_ucsf_mission_bay_care_not_cops.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Rally participants demanded more healthcare and the elimination of the $140 million going to the UCPD.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsCfMvgQcyQ
§Counselors Not Cops!
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Oct 1st, 2020 10:56 PM
sm_ucsf_mission_cops_vs._counselors_10-1-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Speakers discussed the need for counselors at UCSD and to pay for that with the elimination of the police.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsCfMvgQcyQ
§UCSF Mission Bay Cops Guarding Entrance.
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Oct 1st, 2020 10:56 PM
ucsf_cops.jpg
UCSF cops guarding the entrance to one of the buildings near the rally.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsCfMvgQcyQ
§No Good Cops In A Racist State
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Oct 1st, 2020 10:56 PM
sm_ucsf_missoin_no_good_cops_in_racist_state.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A participant statement that there are no good cops in a racist state.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsCfMvgQcyQ
§Abolish UCPD Poster
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Oct 1st, 2020 10:56 PM
sm_ucsf_mission_bay_abolish_ucpd.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A participant called for the abolishment of the UCPD.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsCfMvgQcyQ
