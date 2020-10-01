A protest was held at the UCSF Mission Bay campus to demand the abolishment of the police at UCSF and San Francisco General Hospital. Students, UC workers including doctors, and community people participated.

As part of a statewide action at most UC campuses on 101/20, students, workers and community activists protested at UCSF Mission Bay campus to demand the abolishment of the police and using the $140 million savings for staff and students.Speakers discussed the role of the police on the campuses and at San Francisco General Hospital. They also discussed the systemic racism of the police and the university.Workers also talked about the union busting against the AFT and graduate students COLA movement.