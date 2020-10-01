We might even do some gardening. Also methodology regarding response to park closure in the future. Food Not Bombs feeds around 3 so we will start after people have eaten. Seed: amaranth, mugwort, nettles and collard, help yourself, [use the buddy system!] I usually work until dark or dusk. Bring gloves and a small garden trowel. Bring water.

Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 1st, 2020 5:40 PM