All Rise for Justice: No Confirmation Until After Inauguration!
Are you ready to rise for justice?
Join Planned Parenthood Action Fund and partners TONIGHT at 4 PM PT (7PM EDT)
to discuss the SCOTUS vacancy, what’s at stake for our movement, and why we must fight
for no confirmation until after Inauguration.
We will be joined by special guest Senator Elizabeth Warren and our partners NAACP,
United We Dream Action PAC, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and the Protect Our Care Coalition for an intersectional conversation on the SCOTUS vacancy, what’s at stake for our movement, and why we must fight for no confirmation until after Inauguration.
LIVESTREAM: https://www.facebook.com/PlannedParenthoodAction
RSVP for Zoom: https://www.weareplannedparenthoodaction.org/NmiUtflZRUO4Yd6QjRH4MA2
Twitter post: https://twitter.com/PPact/status/1311785975618703360/photo/1
Text VOTE to 22422
@PPact
ORGANIZATIONS:
Planned Parenthood Action
NAACP
United We Dream Action PAC
Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
Protect Our Care Coalition
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services | WomynView events for the week of 10/ 1/2020
|All Rise for Justice: No Confirmation Until After Inauguration! w/ Planned Parenthood
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday October 01
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Planned Parenthood Action & partners
|Location Details
|Online via livestream or Zoom
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 1st, 2020 3:47 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network