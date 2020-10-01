



Are you ready to rise for justice?



Join Planned Parenthood Action Fund and partners TONIGHT at 4 PM PT (7PM EDT)

to discuss the SCOTUS vacancy, what’s at stake for our movement, and why we must fight

for no confirmation until after Inauguration.



We will be joined by special guest Senator Elizabeth Warren and our partners NAACP,

United We Dream Action PAC, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and the Protect Our Care Coalition for an intersectional conversation on the SCOTUS vacancy, what’s at stake for our movement, and why we must fight for no confirmation until after Inauguration.



LIVESTREAM:



RSVP for Zoom:



Twitter post:



Text VOTE to 22422

@PPact



ORGANIZATIONS:



Planned Parenthood Action

NAACP

United We Dream Action PAC

Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

Protect Our Care Coalition All Rise for Justice: No Confirmation Until After Inauguration!Are you ready to rise for justice?Join Planned Parenthood Action Fund and partners TONIGHT at 4 PM PT (7PM EDT)to discuss the SCOTUS vacancy, what’s at stake for our movement, and why we must fightfor no confirmation until after Inauguration.We will be joined by special guest Senator Elizabeth Warren and our partners NAACP,United We Dream Action PAC, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and the Protect Our Care Coalition for an intersectional conversation on the SCOTUS vacancy, what’s at stake for our movement, and why we must fight for no confirmation until after Inauguration.LIVESTREAM: https://www.facebook.com/PlannedParenthoodAction RSVP for Zoom: https://www.weareplannedparenthoodaction.org/NmiUtflZRUO4Yd6QjRH4MA2 Twitter post: https://twitter.com/PPact/status/1311785975618703360/photo/1 Text VOTE to 22422@PPactORGANIZATIONS:Planned Parenthood ActionNAACPUnited We Dream Action PACLeadership Conference on Civil and Human RightsProtect Our Care Coalition Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 1st, 2020 3:47 PM