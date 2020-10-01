top
All Rise for Justice: No Confirmation Until After Inauguration! w/ Planned Parenthood
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday October 01
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorPlanned Parenthood Action & partners
Location Details
Online via livestream or Zoom
All Rise for Justice: No Confirmation Until After Inauguration!

Are you ready to rise for justice?

Join Planned Parenthood Action Fund and partners TONIGHT at 4 PM PT (7PM EDT)
to discuss the SCOTUS vacancy, what’s at stake for our movement, and why we must fight
for no confirmation until after Inauguration.

We will be joined by special guest Senator Elizabeth Warren and our partners NAACP,
United We Dream Action PAC, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and the Protect Our Care Coalition for an intersectional conversation on the SCOTUS vacancy, what’s at stake for our movement, and why we must fight for no confirmation until after Inauguration.

LIVESTREAM: https://www.facebook.com/PlannedParenthoodAction

RSVP for Zoom: https://www.weareplannedparenthoodaction.org/NmiUtflZRUO4Yd6QjRH4MA2

Twitter post: https://twitter.com/PPact/status/1311785975618703360/photo/1

Text VOTE to 22422
@PPact

ORGANIZATIONS:

Planned Parenthood Action
NAACP
United We Dream Action PAC
Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
Protect Our Care Coalition
