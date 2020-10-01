top
East Bay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
San Leandro Hospital CNA Nurses Fight Covid, For PPE & Conditions For Nurses & Patients
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Oct 1st, 2020 11:01 AM
San Leandro Hospital nurse and chief CNA rep talks about the conditions at the hospital and the effect of Covid-19 on the workers and patients. She also discusses the role of the Alameda Board of Supervisors in supporting the union busting operations of Alameda Health Services which was set up by the Board to run the public health system.
cna_san_leandro_safe-patient-care-a-right.jpg
AHS San Leandro Hospital nurse and chief CNA rep Mawata Kamara reports on the dangerous conditions for nurses and patients at San Leandro Hospital which is run by Alameda Health System.

This supposed non-profit entity according to Kamara is engaged in a systemic union busting campaign against the nurses
and attacks on conditions that is effecting the patients.

She reports that the Alameda County Board Of Supervisors have been told again and again of the dangerous conditions that AHA is perpetrating and the Supervisors continue to allow their tactics.

The nurses along with workers of SEIU 1021 have voted by over 90% for strike action on October 7, 2020 and she gives the history of the bargaining tactics of AHS.

This interview was done by WorkWeek's Steve Zeltzer on September 30, 2020.

Additional media:
STOP Trump's & Newsom's CDC Rules On Masks! NNU-CNA Demand That Newsom Enforce Cal/OSHA Rules
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sLS4Q23BUvE&t=5s

WW 10-1-20 Protest Murders At Foster Farms & AHS Healthcare Works To Strike
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-10-1-20-protest-murders-at-foster-farms-ah

UCSF nurses rally for better protection from COVID-19
https://www.sfexaminer.com/photo-galleries/ucsf-nurses-rally-for-better-protection-from-covid-19/

"When Nurses Aren't Safe, Patients Aren't Safe" UCSF NNU-CNA Nurses Rally On Coronavirus Pandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTbtM_5p9jY

No More "One Mask Per Shift"! SF NNU CNA Nurses Demand Real Protection At St. Mary's Hospital
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8

Global Nurses Solidarity Assembly In San Francisco & Nurses Speak Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NC-9RrSQzAM&t=851s

COVID-19 SF DPH Healthcare Workers Under Attack, Health & Safety, Racism & Retaliation
https://youtu.be/ab0u9NdFNeA

COVID-19 & SF DPH SEIU 1021 Community Healthcare Centers Workers Under Attack: Safety & Health Under Threat
https://youtu.be/IkwCxhGD31c

"We May Have To Shut It Down" The Fight To Protect Health & Safety For ATU 241 Members & Public
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4EG-HJZHcU

"Prisoners On The Grand Princess Petri Dish” Will The Crew Be Quarantined To Die On The Sea?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0ZwWb6cieE&t=208s

Former Cal/OSHA Inspector Garrett Brown On Cal/OSHA & COVID-19 Pandemic
OSHA Inspections Abandoned By Gavin Newsom and Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qBB5dODG6aI

Additional media:

Nurses at San Leandro and Alameda Hospitals give notice for five-day strike
https://www.nationalnursesunited.org/press/nurses-san-leandro-and-alameda-hospitals-give-notice-five-day-strike

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/1SzdKjS5Mds
§CNA San Leandro Hospital Nurse Union Leader Mawata Kamara
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Oct 1st, 2020 11:01 AM
kamara_mawada.jpg
Mawata Kamara is a nurse at San Leandro Hospital and has been fighting to protect the health and safety of the staff and patients. She also talks about the role of the Alameda Board Of Supervisors which turning the operation over to Alameda Health Service
https://youtu.be/1SzdKjS5Mds
§UCSF CNA Nurses Demanding Proper PPE
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Oct 1st, 2020 11:01 AM
nnu_cna_uc_pandemic_safety_3-11-20_.jpg
The NNU CNA has been demanding proper masks and PPE and for Newsom's Cal-OSHA to enforce the California regulations. Instead Newsom has gone along with Trump's CDC regulations which the hospital associations and bosses want.
https://youtu.be/1SzdKjS5Mds
