San Leandro Hospital nurse and chief CNA rep talks about the conditions at the hospital and the effect of Covid-19 on the workers and patients. She also discusses the role of the Alameda Board of Supervisors in supporting the union busting operations of Alameda Health Services which was set up by the Board to run the public health system.

AHS San Leandro Hospital nurse and chief CNA rep Mawata Kamara reports on the dangerous conditions for nurses and patients at San Leandro Hospital which is run by Alameda Health System.This supposed non-profit entity according to Kamara is engaged in a systemic union busting campaign against the nursesand attacks on conditions that is effecting the patients.She reports that the Alameda County Board Of Supervisors have been told again and again of the dangerous conditions that AHA is perpetrating and the Supervisors continue to allow their tactics.The nurses along with workers of SEIU 1021 have voted by over 90% for strike action on October 7, 2020 and she gives the history of the bargaining tactics of AHS.This interview was done by WorkWeek's Steve Zeltzer on September 30, 2020.Additional media:Nurses at San Leandro and Alameda Hospitals give notice for five-day strikeWorkWeekProduction of Labor Video ProjectProduction of Labor Video Project