Plans in the works by the city government of Berkeley to overhaul a popular local park with near zero public notice...

SAVE WILLARD PARKThere is a planned bulldozing and construction in parts of Willard Park.Several plans for construction of CONFERENCE ROOMS (NO SHIT!!!) and BATHROOMS.Only about 130 people were given an email survey on the proposed construction on June 15, giving only six days for the completion of the survey! This was all during lockdown and NEVER were physical notices posted in the park or surrounding neighborhood- while the park was in heavy use!Three plans were presented-One plan is the construction of a two story building with conference rooms to be built in North-East portion of the grass beside the playground- which will effectively BLOCK ALL VIEWS OF THE SUNSET FOREVER!!! The other two plans prescribe the building of the conference building in the South area where there is a circle often used for Tai-Chi Chuan and other martial arts.*All plans call for the destruction of the historic POTTER'S WALL at the park's furthest North-East corner. This wall receives REGULAR VISITORS and is beloved by the local community. It is to be bulldozed and replaced by a homogenized corporate style office park and a bathroom.The idea for conference rooms is RIDICULOUS!!!! and seems to be the brain-child of the "Friends of Willard Park" and it's founder, Lauren Kroiz a woman is NOT a park regular- and very,very seldom seen at Willard, even before the pandemic!Willard Park does not need conference rooms!Willard Park does not need a corporate-style office park!There is the Willard Junior-High school next door with AMPLE space for conferences, day-camps, and after-school activities!!! Including a gymnasium, a sports field, a GIANT playground, basketball courts, etc.!The refusal to print and post physical notices and plans for the community is suspicious!!!!In talking to people that have been park regulars for years- very few know about this, and fewer know any details!There are plans for many parks across Berkeley- and there may be more plans to pull a fast one on the Berkeley people!!! BEWARE!!!!!There will be Zoom meetings every Thursday in October to discuss "improvements" for Berkeley's many parks!Please Attend City Council Meeting on ZOOM Thursday October 1st (TONIGHT) at 6:30 PM1 669 9006833, 978 67174185#Call Lori Droste (council woman for the Willard Park district) at(510) 981-7180Be prepared to protest at anytime!!!!Everyone is needed!!!Please U.C. Students be involved in Berkeley politics while you're here!!!!Berkeley has ALWAYS defended its parks!!!!