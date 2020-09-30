



Date & Time: October 2, 2020, 7 PM PT



IN-PERSON: If you're in San Francisco, you can join us in person (wearing a mask and respecting the 6ft distance from each other) at the corner of Market Street & Castro Street



ONLINE: Event livestream on our FB page:



Let's all celebrate the life of our Notorius RBG and make sure her legacy will live forever.



After many conversations with local rabbi and other Jewish community members, the Sisters have decided that we will Saint Justice Ginsburg on October 2, 2020, 7 PM PT. There was a lot of deliberation about whether Sainting her was appropriate or not, and we feel it is. It's our highest honor and how we as an Order canonize our (s)heros.



The Sisters are not a religious organization, and our organization is made up of people representing many religions, spiritual practices, and faiths. We do recognize and respect that RBG was proudly Jewish, and we do not feel by Sainting her that we are in any way disrespecting her faith. We have Sainted many people who identify as Jewish (such as

Harvey Milk), and in fact, Harvey Fierstein was so tickled that he said he couldn’t wait

to tell his rabbi!



We love, cherish and honor Justice Ginsburg for her countless contributions. We affectionately will Saint her as "Saint Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Mensch of Magistrates, Mamele of Justice, and Tzadik Notorious RBG of the Divine Striking Dissent." Houses from around the country and maybe even the world will be honoring RBG in the coming days and weeks as well.



Shalom aleichem. "Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time." - Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

____________________________________________________________



ABOUT: Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence



https://www.thesisters.org/



The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence® are a leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns. We believe all people have a right to express their unique joy and beauty.



Since our first appearance in San Francisco on Easter Sunday, 1979, the Sisters have devoted ourselves to community service, ministry and outreach to those on the edges, and to promoting human rights, respect for diversity and spiritual enlightenment.



We use humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency and guilt that chain the human spirit.

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 30th, 2020 3:19 PM