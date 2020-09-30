Reclamation extends comment period on Shasta Dam raise draft EIS to October 5 by Dan Bacher

Wednesday Sep 30th, 2020 12:31 PM

“How would you feel if someone was coming to burn down your house, everyone knew it was going to happen, but no one — not even the people who are supposed to protect you — cared enough to stop it,” said Marine Sisk, Chief Caleen Sisk’s daughter, on Winnemem sacred sites that would be drowned by the proposed raise of Shasta Dam