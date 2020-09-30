Join a live conversation with Ben Jealous of People For the American Way, Nan Aron of Alliance for Justice, and Senator Ben Cardin as Republicans rush to fill Justice Ginsburg’s seat before November 3rd.
Justice Ginsburg dedicated her life and career to the pursuit of equality. With important decisions about health care, civil rights, immigration on the line, the next Supreme Court justice shouldn’t be pushed through ahead of a critical election.
We’ll be live on Wednesday, September 30th at 1 PM PT (4 PM ET). Save the date and comment below with your questions to join the conversation.
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiQaJnMzlfzzG3VESgyZChA
Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/senatorbencardin
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
|The High Stakes of Rushed Nomination of Barrett to SCOTUS w/ Alliance for Justice & PFAW
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday September 30
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|People for the American Way & others
|Location Details
|Online via livestream
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 30th, 2020 11:59 AM
