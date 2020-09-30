Palantir Protests Make Business News by Due to Company's First Public Trade on NYSE

Wednesday Sep 30th, 2020 11:53 AM

Palantir’s public offering is founded on the company’s sales pitch that its software represents the ultimate tool of surveillance. The secretive company's history of working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and countries with questionable human rights records makes it a bad investment, say activists. Protests at the company's new and old headquarters are the subject of major media attention as the company makes its first public trades today.

Photos by Jim Colton, Pro Bono Photo



Palantir was founded in Silicon Valley, but has tried to distance itself from the area's liberal politics by moving its headquarters to Colorado. Demonstrators in Palo Alto and Denver protested at both old and new headquarters last week to let potential investors know about Palantir's bad track record ahead of its public listing.



Latinx-Chicanx rights group Mijente along with other anti-ICE organizations launched the "Goodbye Good Riddance" demonstration in Palo Alto, while American Friends Service Committee spearheaded the "Unwelcome Party" protest in Denver.



The Washington Post, Business Insider and other business news media reported on the demonstrations.



Palantir is contributing to human rights violations of asylum-seekers and migrants through the ways the company's technology facilitates ICE operations. It has failed to guarantee its software isn’t being used to aid in human rights abuses and racial profiling against migrants. Palantir denies that its software is used for raids and deportations.