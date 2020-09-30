From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Immigrant Rights
Palantir Protests Make Business News
Palantir’s public offering is founded on the company’s sales pitch that its software represents the ultimate tool of surveillance. The secretive company's history of working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and countries with questionable human rights records makes it a bad investment, say activists. Protests at the company's new and old headquarters are the subject of major media attention as the company makes its first public trades today.
Photos by Jim Colton, Pro Bono Photo
Palantir was founded in Silicon Valley, but has tried to distance itself from the area's liberal politics by moving its headquarters to Colorado. Demonstrators in Palo Alto and Denver protested at both old and new headquarters last week to let potential investors know about Palantir's bad track record ahead of its public listing.
Latinx-Chicanx rights group Mijente along with other anti-ICE organizations launched the "Goodbye Good Riddance" demonstration in Palo Alto, while American Friends Service Committee spearheaded the "Unwelcome Party" protest in Denver.
The Washington Post, Business Insider and other business news media reported on the demonstrations.
Palantir is contributing to human rights violations of asylum-seekers and migrants through the ways the company's technology facilitates ICE operations. It has failed to guarantee its software isn’t being used to aid in human rights abuses and racial profiling against migrants. Palantir denies that its software is used for raids and deportations.
Palantir was founded in Silicon Valley, but has tried to distance itself from the area's liberal politics by moving its headquarters to Colorado. Demonstrators in Palo Alto and Denver protested at both old and new headquarters last week to let potential investors know about Palantir's bad track record ahead of its public listing.
Latinx-Chicanx rights group Mijente along with other anti-ICE organizations launched the "Goodbye Good Riddance" demonstration in Palo Alto, while American Friends Service Committee spearheaded the "Unwelcome Party" protest in Denver.
The Washington Post, Business Insider and other business news media reported on the demonstrations.
Palantir is contributing to human rights violations of asylum-seekers and migrants through the ways the company's technology facilitates ICE operations. It has failed to guarantee its software isn’t being used to aid in human rights abuses and racial profiling against migrants. Palantir denies that its software is used for raids and deportations.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network