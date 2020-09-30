top
Related Categories: Peninsula | Immigrant Rights
Palantir Protests Make Business News
Palantir Protests Make Business News
Wednesday Sep 30th, 2020 11:53 AM
Palantir’s public offering is founded on the company’s sales pitch that its software represents the ultimate tool of surveillance. The secretive company's history of working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and countries with questionable human rights records makes it a bad investment, say activists. Protests at the company's new and old headquarters are the subject of major media attention as the company makes its first public trades today.
sm_palantir_jo_banneronly.jpg
original image (2000x935)
Photos by Jim Colton, Pro Bono Photo

Palantir was founded in Silicon Valley, but has tried to distance itself from the area's liberal politics by moving its headquarters to Colorado. Demonstrators in Palo Alto and Denver protested at both old and new headquarters last week to let potential investors know about Palantir's bad track record ahead of its public listing.

Latinx-Chicanx rights group Mijente along with other anti-ICE organizations launched the "Goodbye Good Riddance" demonstration in Palo Alto, while American Friends Service Committee spearheaded the "Unwelcome Party" protest in Denver.

The Washington Post, Business Insider and other business news media reported on the demonstrations.

Palantir is contributing to human rights violations of asylum-seekers and migrants through the ways the company's technology facilitates ICE operations. It has failed to guarantee its software isn’t being used to aid in human rights abuses and racial profiling against migrants. Palantir denies that its software is used for raids and deportations.
§Speaker Adriana Garcia from Mijente at Palo Alto Good Riddance Demo
by Due to Company's First Public Trade on NYSE
Wednesday Sep 30th, 2020 11:53 AM
sm_palantir_jo_arianamijente.jpg
original image (1050x2000)
§Maiz San Jose
by Due to Company's First Public Trade on NYSE
Wednesday Sep 30th, 2020 11:53 AM
sm_palantir_jo_miazsansme.jpg
original image (2000x1570)
https://sites.google.com/view/maizsanjose/home
§Leaping Performance by Dance of Peace
by Due to Company's First Public Trade on NYSE
Wednesday Sep 30th, 2020 11:53 AM
sm_palantir_jo_sharatleaps.jpg
original image (1983x2000)
§Palo Alto Says Good Riddance Palantir!
by Due to Company's First Public Trade on NYSE
Wednesday Sep 30th, 2020 11:53 AM
sm_palantir_jo_protesters.jpg
original image (2000x1131)
§ Palo Alto Against ICE
by Due to Company's First Public Trade on NYSE
Wednesday Sep 30th, 2020 11:53 AM
sm_palantir_jointromemories.jpg
original image (2000x1931)
At last week's protest, Palo Alto Against ICE member said we still have to work to stop Palantir from getting publicity through community fundraisers. One example, the Palantir name and emblem will be on the T-shirts worn by city residents at the upcoming Moonlight Walk and Run.
§Dalit Baum of AFSC Bay Area and Granny D
by Due to Company's First Public Trade on NYSE
Wednesday Sep 30th, 2020 11:53 AM
sm_palantir_jo_dalits.jpg
original image (2000x1375)
This photo was featured in Business Insider
§This photo was featured in the Washington Post
by Due to Company's First Public Trade on NYSE
Wednesday Sep 30th, 2020 11:53 AM
sm_palantir_jo4gnsbanner.jpg
original image (2000x1220)
§It was a party after all!
by Due to Company's First Public Trade on NYSE
Wednesday Sep 30th, 2020 11:53 AM
sm_palantir_jo_cupcakes.jpg
original image (2000x1591)
Celebrating Palantir departure from Palo Alto.
Mijente and Palo Alto Against ICE members served up cupcakes representing Denver...location of Palantir's new HQ.
