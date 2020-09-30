From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 10/ 2/2020
|BIPOC Liberation Bike Ride
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday October 02
|Time
|5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Critical Mass
|Organizer/Author
|BIPOC Liberation Collective
|Location Details
|
The Bike Church
703 Pacific Ave (Enter on Spruce), Santa Cruz
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7243231884...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 30th, 2020 8:07 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network