The Santa Cruz Group of the Ventana Chapter of the Sierra Club has endorsed Sandy Brown, Kelsey Hill, Alicia Kuhl, and Kayla Kumar for Santa Cruz City Council in the November 2020 election. Additionally, the Santa Cruz Group of the Sierra Club has endorsed John Leopold for Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors, District 1.

Read more about the Sierra Club's November 2020 endorsements: here

About the Santa Cruz Group of the Ventana Chapter of the Sierra Club:

"The Sierra Club has chapters throughout the United States and Canada that offer opportunities for local involvement, activism and outings. Founded by legendary conservationist John Muir in 1892, the Sierra Club is now the nation's largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization -- with more than two million members and supporters. Our successes range from protecting millions of acres of wilderness to helping pass the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, and Endangered Species Act. More recently, we've made history by leading the charge to move away from the dirty fossil fuels that cause climate disruption and toward a clean energy economy.

"The mission of the Sierra Club is "To explore, enjoy and protect the planet. To practice and promote the responsible use of the earth's ecosystems and resources; to educate and enlist humanity to protect and restore the quality of the natural and human environment; and to use all lawful means to carry out those objectives."

Santa Cruz Group of the Ventana Chapter of the Sierra Club website