NO KXL PIPELINE!
WE NEED YOU TO LEAVE A PUBLIC COMMENT DURING THE KXL WATER HEARINGS.
#NOKXL
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense
|#NOKXL Pipeline: Speak Out at Gov. Public Comment Hearings on KXL Water Crossing (Day 2)
|Thursday October 01
|2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Other
|Indigenous Environmental Network
|Via phone call statement, or you can use email or U.S. mail
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/ienearth/photos/p...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 29th, 2020 2:53 PM
