Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 10/ 4/2020
Your Vote Matters! Voter Information Webinar by San Francisco Department of Elections
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday October 04
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorSF Dept of Elections & SF Public Library
Location Details
Online via livestream
YOUR VOTE MATTERS!

Presentation by San Francisco Department of Elections in partnership
with the San Francisco Public Library

Join this presentation to find out everything you need to know to ensure your vote counts. Learn how to register, find out all the ways to vote and be aware of the deadlines.

A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

Sunday, October 4, 2020 @ 11 AM - noon PT

RSVP: https://sfpl.org/events/2020/10/04/presentation-your-vote-matters

Livestream: https://www.youtube.com/user/SanFranciscoLibrary
______________________________________________________________

NOTE: The deadline to register ONLINE to vote is Monday, October 19, 2020.

To ensure that San Franciscans can exercise their right to vote in a safe manner during the November 3 election, the San Francisco Department of Elections will mail ballots to all registered voters in October. To receive a vote-by-mail ballot, voters do not need to apply.

To check if you are registered to vote in San Francisco or confirm that your information is up to date, go to https://sfelections.org/tools/portal/.

To register to vote, go to https://registertovote.ca.gov/ or contact us to receive a registration form in the mail.

San Francisco Department of Elections: https://sfelections.sfgov.org/

Phone: (415) 554-4375
Toll Free: (866) 325-9163
TTY: (415) 554-4386
______________________________________________________________

#Vote2020 #BeAVoter

VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

Last day one can register online: Monday, October 19, 2020
(afterward, you must directly contact the San Francisco registrar of voters)

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

#2020Census #BeCounted

CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/

_____________________________________________________________
sm_sf_city_hall_red_white_blue.jpg
original image (1440x710)
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 29th, 2020 1:57 PM
