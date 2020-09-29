



Date and Time: Thu, October 1, 2020 @ 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PDT



RSVP:



ACCESSIBILITY: The film will be released with subtitles in the the languages

of English, Arabic, French, Spanish and Portuguese.



"Message from the Future II: The Years of Repair" is an animated short film that dares to dream of a future in which 2020 is an historic turning point, where the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic and global uprisings against racism drive us to build back a better society in which no one is sacrificed, and everyone is essential.



The cast of narrators from around the world includes Emma Thompson, Gael García Bernal, Opal Tometi and the Nigerian poet and activist Nnimmo Bassey.



Join us for an online event on October 1st to celebrate the film’s global launch, hosted by Emma Thompson in partnership with The Intercept and The Leap and featuring key members of the team behind the film including:



--Nnimmo Bassey, Narrator

--Naomi Klein, Executive Producer

--Opal Tometi, Writer & Narrator

--Emma Thompson, Narrator



At a time when everyday life feels like an apocalyptic Hollywood movie, "A Message From the Future II" brings together movement leaders with an all-star cast to imagine something really radical: utopia from the ashes. Reserve your space now to celebrate the film's launch.



The film is a sequel to the 2019 Emmy-nominated short film "A Message from the Future" with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and features the art of Molly Crabapple, with the political storytelling of Naomi Klein, Avi Lewis and Opal Tometi.



PARTNERS:



The vision of the future depicted in "Message from the Future II" isn’t a fantasy: every piece of it is rooted in the real demands of social movements organizing in our communities and workplaces today.



The film is being released in partnership with an incredible group of organizations that are fighting to win the world we need, including:



Amazon Watch

Dream Defenders

Global Nurses United

Greenpeace International

The Leap

The Movement for Black Lives

NDN Collective

Public Services International

The Sunrise Movement

La Via Campesina



