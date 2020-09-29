top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Government & Elections
UN, Presidents and Prime Ministers Discuss Coronavirus Financial Crisis Solutions
by Zach Conti
Tuesday Sep 29th, 2020 11:53 AM
Presidents, prime ministers and world leaders focused on solutions for the global economic crisis spurred by the coronavirus at a virtual United Nations meeting.
Presidents, prime ministers and world leaders focused on solutions for the global economic crisis spurred by the coronavirus at a virtual United Nations meeting. "Financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond," is the largest heads of state meeting organized to confront the financial crisis created by the pandemic. 

"Six months into the pandemic and hundreds of millions of people are experiencing hunger, losing their jobs and being thrown into the ranks of poverty," said Eric LeCompte, Executive Director of the religious development group Jubilee USA. LeCompte was part of the multi-month process that developed the options considered by world leaders at the special UN meeting. "Poor and vulnerable people bear the brunt of this economic crisis."

The UN estimates 265 million people now face famine and 100 million people will enter extreme poverty due to the pandemic. Since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, 500 million jobs were lost according to the International Labor Organization.

Developing countries spent less than 3% of the $11 trillion spent on COVID stimulus packages and economic aid. Nearly 90% of these stimulus monies were spent in wealthy countries.

"World leaders are considering options to bolster crisis response aid for developing countries," stated LeCompte. "Debt relief, curbing tax evasion and accessing global reserve funds are some of the options on the table."

The heads of state meeting was convened by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau and Andrew Holmes, the Prime Minister of Jamaica.

In October the G20, IMF and World Bank could implement some of the solutions discussed at the UN meeting.

Jubilee USA Network is an alliance of more than 75 US organizations and 750 faith communities working with 50 Jubilee global partners. Jubilee USA builds an economy that serves, protects and promotes the participation of the most vulnerable. Jubilee USA wins critical global financial reforms and won more than $130 billion in debt relief to benefit the world's poorest people. http://www.jubileeusa.org

https://www.jubileeusa.org/pr_pms_pres_un_...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 147.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code