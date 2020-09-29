From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 10/ 3/2020
|Oct 3 it begins: Trump/Pence Out Now
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday October 03
|Time
|2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Refuse Fascism Bay Area
|Location Details
|San Francisco Civic Center Plaza
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3032690273...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 29th, 2020 11:50 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network