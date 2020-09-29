top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights
UUSF Morning Vigil
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday September 30
Time 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorUnitarian Universalists of SF
Location Details
UUSF 1187 Franklin @ Geary
San Francisco
Wednesday Morning Vigils are Back!
Wednesdays from 8:00 to 9 AM on the steps of UUSF

We are at a real turning point in history when the choices we make will have major lasting implications and effects. We cannot afford to be silent. So we invite you fellow UUs and other people of faith and conscience to gather together with signs and banners in front of our church on Wednesday mornings from 8-9 AM to stand up for what is right and moral.
Please bring and wear your masks and use hand sanitizer.
We will have banners and signs but feel free to bring your own. We've been addressing Immigration Justice, Black Lives Matter, Environmental Crises and Environmental Justice, opposing Fascism in power, Respecting Science in the Fight Against COVID-19, the Extreme Importance of VOTING this fall … And other issues!!
This week we will denounce the outrageous crimes against immigrant women -- forced sterilization at the ICE / Private DETENTION CENTER in Irwin, Georgia and the increasingly urgent need to Close the Immigrations “Camps” for both children and adults (https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/analysis-opinion/forced-sterilization-accusations-ice-facility-fit-trumps-poor-treatment). This week and every week we will uphold the importance of voting our consciences this November and holding elected officials accountable.
Share your message about the crises we are facing with our community.
Join us as we stand up together
for what’s right and what’s moral.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 29th, 2020 8:39 AM
