Wednesdays from 8:00 to 9 AM on the steps of UUSF



We are at a real turning point in history when the choices we make will have major lasting implications and effects. We cannot afford to be silent. So we invite you fellow UUs and other people of faith and conscience to gather together with signs and banners in front of our church on Wednesday mornings from 8-9 AM to stand up for what is right and moral.

Please bring and wear your masks and use hand sanitizer.

We will have banners and signs but feel free to bring your own. We've been addressing Immigration Justice, Black Lives Matter, Environmental Crises and Environmental Justice, opposing Fascism in power, Respecting Science in the Fight Against COVID-19, the Extreme Importance of VOTING this fall … And other issues!!

This week we will denounce the outrageous crimes against immigrant women -- forced sterilization at the ICE / Private DETENTION CENTER in Irwin, Georgia and the increasingly urgent need to Close the Immigrations “Camps” for both children and adults (

Share your message about the crises we are facing with our community.

Join us as we stand up together

