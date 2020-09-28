top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 10/ 2/2020
2020 Election Voting Info & #GOTV Gathering w/ United We Dream Action
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday October 02
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorUnited We Dream Action
EmailGaby: gcruz [at] unitedwedream.org
Location Details
Online
We’re only a month away from final Election Day! 🗳

In a time of COVID, attacks against our Black siblings, and the upcoming elections - it's important for us to come together and learn how to get involved in this year’s election.

Join United We Dream Action next Friday, October 2nd at 5:00 pm PST for a conversation
on the importance of voting and how YOU can participate in the 2020 election to turn
people out to vote!

You’ll get voter registration information, voting deadlines for our state of California,
and all the information you need to make a difference in our communities in this
year’s election.

Immigrants, allies, students, educators: all people are welcome!

RSVP here: https://actionnetwork.org/events/uwda-california-monthly-community-gatherings
sm_uwd_vote.jpg
original image (1600x840)
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 28th, 2020 2:40 PM
§VOTER GUIDE by United We Dream Action in English & Spanish/español
by United We Dream Action
Monday Sep 28th, 2020 4:15 PM
VOTER GUIDE by United We Dream Action

We’ve created a resource to help you get ready to cast your ballot. We are excited to vote this year because we are excited to get Trump and his evil amigos out of office!

English: https://unitedwedreamaction.org/here-to-stay-voter-guide/california/

español: https://unitedwedreamaction.org/guia-del-votante-de-here-to-stay-2020/california/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 157.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code