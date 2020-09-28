



We’re only a month away from final Election Day! 🗳In a time of COVID, attacks against our Black siblings, and the upcoming elections - it's important for us to come together and learn how to get involved in this year’s election.Join United We Dream Action next Friday, October 2nd at 5:00 pm PST for a conversationon the importance of voting and how YOU can participate in the 2020 election to turnpeople out to vote!You’ll get voter registration information, voting deadlines for our state of California,and all the information you need to make a difference in our communities in thisyear’s election.Immigrants, allies, students, educators: all people are welcome!RSVP here: https://actionnetwork.org/events/uwda-california-monthly-community-gatherings Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 28th, 2020 2:40 PM