Washington, DC - Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, II and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, co-chairs of the Poor People's Campaign; A National Call for Moral Revival, lead a hundred figureheads of various faiths, in a silent march starting at the Supreme Court to honor the lives of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Breonna Taylor and to remind us all of the importance and of urgency of voting.
Join us via livestream on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 9 PM PT (noon ET) to view our procession
of 100 faith leaders in Washington, D.C. that will begin outside the Supreme Court and end at the doors of the Senate office buildings.
We are marching and speaking out against the immorality of:
Stacking the Supreme Court, Suppressing the Vote, Sabotaging the USPS, Stopping the Stimulus, Stealing Healthcare, Stifling Living Wages, Separating Families and the infection and virus of greed, lust for power and racism!
In-person Washington D.C.: Begins at U.S. Supreme Court, then march to the Senate offices
Online via live stream:
https://www.facebook.com/anewppc/
OR
https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livestream/
#WeMustDoMORE: Mobilizing, Organizing, Registering, Educating
People for a Movement that Votes
#Vote2020 #BeAVoter
VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/
You can check your registration. The last day to register online is Oct. 19th. Afterward, you need to contract your local county registrar of voters directly.
#2020Census #BeCounted
CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/
Poor People's Campaign voting & 2020 Census #MORE page here:
https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/voting/
