Join us via livestream on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 9 PM PT (noon ET) to view our procession

of 100 faith leaders in Washington, D.C. that will begin outside the Supreme Court and end at the doors of the Senate office buildings.



We are marching and speaking out against the immorality of:



Stacking the Supreme Court, Suppressing the Vote, Sabotaging the USPS, Stopping the Stimulus, Stealing Healthcare, Stifling Living Wages, Separating Families and the infection and virus of greed, lust for power and racism!



In-person Washington D.C.: Begins at U.S. Supreme Court, then march to the Senate offices



Online via live stream:



https://www.facebook.com/anewppc/



OR



https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livestream/

____________________________________________________________



#WeMustDoMORE: Mobilizing, Organizing, Registering, Educating

People for a Movement that Votes



#Vote2020 #BeAVoter



VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here:



You can check your registration. The last day to register online is Oct. 19th. Afterward, you need to contract your local county registrar of voters directly.



▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪



#2020Census #BeCounted



CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here:



Poor People's Campaign voting & 2020 Census #MORE page here:

https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/voting/

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 28th, 2020 12:58 PM