



Date and Time: Tue, September 29, 2020 @ 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM PDT



RSVP:



***Register through Eventbrite to receive a link to the video conference on the day of the event. This event will also be recorded and will have live captions available.***

__________________________________________________________



Critical Conversations Webinar Series



This webinar theme of Abolition, Intersectionality, and Care will be a conversation about what it means for abolition to be intersectional and how abolition demands a reimagination of what it means to be in community and to care for one another.



Curriculum link:



The Study and Struggle program is the first phase of an ongoing project to organize against incarceration and criminalization in Mississippi through four months of political education and community building. For more information, go to



Our Critical Conversations webinar series, hosted by Haymarket Books, will cover the themes for the upcoming month. Haymarket Books is an independent, radical, non-profit publisher.



While all of our events are freely available, we ask that those who are able make a solidarity donation in support of our continuing to do this important work. Donations from this event will go to support the RECH Foundation:

_________________________________________________________



Speakers:



Dean Spade has been working to build queer and trans liberation based in racial and economic justice for the past two decades. He’s the author of Normal Life: Administrative Violence, Critical Trans Politics, and the Limits of Law, the director of the documentary “Pinkwashing Exposed: Seattle Fights Back!,” and the creator of the mutual aid toolkit at BigDoorBrigade.com. His latest book, Mutual Aid: Building Solidarity During This Crisis (and the Next), forthcoming from Verso Press this summer.



Andrea J. Ritchie is a Black lesbian immigrant police misconduct attorney and organizer whose writing, litigation, and advocacy has focused on policing and criminalization of women and LGBT people of color for the past two decades. She is currently Researcher in Residence on Race, Gender, Sexuality and Criminalization at the Barnard Center for Research on Women, where she recently launched the Interrupting Criminalization: Research in Action initiative. She is the author of Invisible No More: Police Violence Against Black Women and Women of Color, Say Her Name: What it Means to Center Black Women’s Experiences of Police Violence in Who Do You Serve? Who Do You Protect?: Police Violence and Resistance in the United States, Surviving the Streets of New York: Experiences of LGBT Youth, YMSM and YWSW Engaged in Survival Sex, and Law Enforcement Violence Against Women of Color, in The Color of Violence: The INCITE! Anthology and has published numerous articles, policy reports and research studies.



Victoria Law is a freelance writer and editor. She is the author of Resistance Behind Bars: The Struggles of Incarcerated Women, and co-author of the new book Prison By Any Other Name. She frequently writes about the intersections between mass incarceration, gender and resistance.



Pauline Rogers, is formerly incarcerated, and, Co-founder of the Reaching & Educating for Community Hope (RECH) Foundation in Jackson, Mississippi.



Jarvis Benson (moderator) is originally from Grenada, Mississippi and graduated from the University of Mississippi in 2019. He currently lives in Washington DC and works on youth leadership development, voting accessibility, and social justice initiatives on campuses across the the country.

_________________________________________________________



ABOUT: Study & Struggle



https://www.studyandstruggle.com/



Our Study and Struggle program is the first phase of an ongoing project to organize against incarceration and criminalization in Mississippi through four months of political education and community building. We will provide a biweekly curriculum in Spanish and English, discussion questions and reading materials, and food to over one-hundred Mississippians inside and outside prisons. These study groups will participate and correspond with groups from across the country. We will come together once a month for online webinars and workshops.



The curriculum, built by a combination of currently- and formerly-incarcerated people, scholars, and community organizers, will center around the interrelationship between prison abolition and immigrant detention, with a particular focus on the histories of struggle in Mississippi and the South.



All curriculm is FREE for download here: Join us for a critical conversation in a series organized by Study and Struggle to discuss prison abolition and immigrant justice.Date and Time: Tue, September 29, 2020 @ 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM PDTRSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/study-and-struggle-abolition-intersectionality-and-care-tickets-120537313349 ***Register through Eventbrite to receive a link to the video conference on the day of the event. This event will also be recorded and will have live captions available.***__________________________________________________________Critical Conversations Webinar SeriesThis webinar theme of Abolition, Intersectionality, and Care will be a conversation about what it means for abolition to be intersectional and how abolition demands a reimagination of what it means to be in community and to care for one another.Curriculum link: https://www.studyandstruggle.com/session-3 The Study and Struggle program is the first phase of an ongoing project to organize against incarceration and criminalization in Mississippi through four months of political education and community building. For more information, go to https://www.studyandstruggle.com/ Our Critical Conversations webinar series, hosted by Haymarket Books, will cover the themes for the upcoming month. Haymarket Books is an independent, radical, non-profit publisher.While all of our events are freely available, we ask that those who are able make a solidarity donation in support of our continuing to do this important work. Donations from this event will go to support the RECH Foundation: http://www.rechfoundationms.org/ _________________________________________________________Speakers:Dean Spade has been working to build queer and trans liberation based in racial and economic justice for the past two decades. He’s the author of Normal Life: Administrative Violence, Critical Trans Politics, and the Limits of Law, the director of the documentary “Pinkwashing Exposed: Seattle Fights Back!,” and the creator of the mutual aid toolkit at BigDoorBrigade.com. His latest book, Mutual Aid: Building Solidarity During This Crisis (and the Next), forthcoming from Verso Press this summer.Andrea J. Ritchie is a Black lesbian immigrant police misconduct attorney and organizer whose writing, litigation, and advocacy has focused on policing and criminalization of women and LGBT people of color for the past two decades. She is currently Researcher in Residence on Race, Gender, Sexuality and Criminalization at the Barnard Center for Research on Women, where she recently launched the Interrupting Criminalization: Research in Action initiative. She is the author of Invisible No More: Police Violence Against Black Women and Women of Color, Say Her Name: What it Means to Center Black Women’s Experiences of Police Violence in Who Do You Serve? Who Do You Protect?: Police Violence and Resistance in the United States, Surviving the Streets of New York: Experiences of LGBT Youth, YMSM and YWSW Engaged in Survival Sex, and Law Enforcement Violence Against Women of Color, in The Color of Violence: The INCITE! Anthology and has published numerous articles, policy reports and research studies.Victoria Law is a freelance writer and editor. She is the author of Resistance Behind Bars: The Struggles of Incarcerated Women, and co-author of the new book Prison By Any Other Name. She frequently writes about the intersections between mass incarceration, gender and resistance.Pauline Rogers, is formerly incarcerated, and, Co-founder of the Reaching & Educating for Community Hope (RECH) Foundation in Jackson, Mississippi.Jarvis Benson (moderator) is originally from Grenada, Mississippi and graduated from the University of Mississippi in 2019. He currently lives in Washington DC and works on youth leadership development, voting accessibility, and social justice initiatives on campuses across the the country._________________________________________________________ABOUT: Study & StruggleOur Study and Struggle program is the first phase of an ongoing project to organize against incarceration and criminalization in Mississippi through four months of political education and community building. We will provide a biweekly curriculum in Spanish and English, discussion questions and reading materials, and food to over one-hundred Mississippians inside and outside prisons. These study groups will participate and correspond with groups from across the country. We will come together once a month for online webinars and workshops.The curriculum, built by a combination of currently- and formerly-incarcerated people, scholars, and community organizers, will center around the interrelationship between prison abolition and immigrant detention, with a particular focus on the histories of struggle in Mississippi and the South.All curriculm is FREE for download here: https://www.studyandstruggle.com/overview Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 28th, 2020 9:55 AM