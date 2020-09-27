



The U.S. Department of Agriculture's misleadingly named Wildlife Services program kills more than a million wild animals every year, typically at the request of Big Ag. Scattering public lands with cruel traps and indiscriminate poisons, the program targets carnivores like coyotes, bears, beavers, otters and foxes. Even rare species like grizzlies and wolves are caught in the crosshairs.



We've been working for years to shine a light on the feds' wildlife-killing and have succeeded in gaining protections for wildlife in several states. Join us for our next Saving Life on Earth webinar to learn more about this work, as well as our other efforts to protect carnivores.



The presentation will feature our Carnivore Conservation Director Collette Adkins and

Andrea Zaccardi, a senior attorney in our Northern Rockies office. In addition to talking about Wildlife Services, we’ll discuss the latest news on grizzly bears and wolves, including the expected loss of wolf protections nationally and the importance of state-level wolf work if that does occur.



The hour-long webinar starts at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. You have to register to join so sign up here and then check your email for your individual link to join the webinar (if you don’t see it, check your junk folder).



The Center for Biological Diversity fights to protect America's wildlife and wild lands. Our members work to build political power in communities across the country to protect wildlife, people, wildlands and the planet. We believe in environmental justice for all species and people.

