From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Santa Cruz City Officials to evict Food Not Bombs, the Homeless Union COVID -19 Relief Center
Santa Cruz City Officials to evict Food Not Bombs, the Homeless Union COVID -19 Relief Center, and sweep those without housing.
Santa Cruz City Officials to evict the Santa Cruz Homeless Union COVID - 19 Relief Center in the morning of the day we are holding an event to commemoration our 200th day of providing for the community during the pandemic and fires.
We shared this announcement with the media and public on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, and learned late Friday about the eviction. The city manager’s office never discusses any of our concerns with us to find out how this would impact our ability to meet the needs of those who depend on our food, drinking water, hand washing station, and clothing. The community knows to come to Front and Laurel Streets to help. We are one of the first places those who have lost their housing turn to for assistance.
###
DAY 200 at the Santa Cruz Homeless Union COVID-19 Relief Center
Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 1 to 6 PM
At Laurel and Front Streets
310 Front St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060-4502, United States
It is time for the people of Santa Cruz to prepare for the economic collapse.
Our 200th day will include music, food, and a discussion of how our community can prepare for the future. We will also honor the 200 days City Council Candidate Alicia Kuhl has been on the front lines helping those without housing. As a result, we feel we have first-hand knowledge of what we may be facing.
An eviction crisis could force hundreds of people to seek a place to live on our streets if we fail to organize to stop the displacement of our neighbors. Access to food, drinking water, and sanitation may be limited. Mental and physical health could be compromised for many as the conditions become more extreme. We are already scrambling to help the newly evicted and evacuated. Your help is needed.
The Santa Cruz Homeless Union and its president City Council Candidate Alicia Kuhl and Food Not Bombs have not missed one day since the pandemic started sharing food, drinking water, clothing, masks, and a reliable handwashing station for our community.
Santa Cruz Homeless Union and Food Not Bombs
Call 1-800-884-1136
Please email the city manager Martin Bernal to abandon their plans for this eviction.
mbernal [at] cityofsantacruz.com
