Save the date and join: The California Poor People’s Campaign will be hosting an At Large Zoom Open House on October 5th.
Date & Time: Monday, October 5, 2020 at 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM
Post: https://www.facebook.com/events/1539965902831178/
Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/californiappc
The purpose of the At Large Zoom Open House is to invite those interested in forming a
Poor People’s Campaign Steering Committee in their city and/or county based on the
Poor People’s Campaign’s Fundamental Principles (view the principles here: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/about/our-principles/).
The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, is building a broad and deep moral fusion movement rooted in the leadership of poor people to unite our country from the bottom up.
We demand that both major political parties address the inter-locking injustices of
systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, militarism, and the distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism.
If you have any additional questions, please contact us at: california [at] poorpeoplescampaign.org. In the subject line please say At Large Zoom Open House.
Thank you,
California Poor People’s Campaign
California | Health, Housing & Public Services
