Save the date and join: The California Poor People’s Campaign will be hosting an At Large Zoom Open House on October 5th.Date & Time: Monday, October 5, 2020 at 6:30 PM – 7:30 PMPost: https://www.facebook.com/events/1539965902831178/ Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/californiappc The purpose of the At Large Zoom Open House is to invite those interested in forming aPoor People’s Campaign Steering Committee in their city and/or county based on thePoor People’s Campaign’s Fundamental Principles (view the principles here: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/about/our-principles/ ).The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, is building a broad and deep moral fusion movement rooted in the leadership of poor people to unite our country from the bottom up.We demand that both major political parties address the inter-locking injustices ofsystemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, militarism, and the distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism.If you have any additional questions, please contact us at: california [at] poorpeoplescampaign.org . In the subject line please say At Large Zoom Open House.Thank you,California Poor People’s Campaign Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 27th, 2020 5:54 PM