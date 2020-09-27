top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 10/ 5/2020
California Poor People's Campaign Zoom Open House to Unite & Organize
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday October 05
Time 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorCalifornia Poor People's Campaign
Emailcalifornia [at] poorpeoplescampaign.org
Location Details
Online
Save the date and join: The California Poor People’s Campaign will be hosting an At Large Zoom Open House on October 5th.

Date & Time: Monday, October 5, 2020 at 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Post: https://www.facebook.com/events/1539965902831178/

Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/californiappc

The purpose of the At Large Zoom Open House is to invite those interested in forming a
Poor People’s Campaign Steering Committee in their city and/or county based on the
Poor People’s Campaign’s Fundamental Principles (view the principles here: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/about/our-principles/).

The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, is building a broad and deep moral fusion movement rooted in the leadership of poor people to unite our country from the bottom up.

We demand that both major political parties address the inter-locking injustices of
systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, militarism, and the distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism.

If you have any additional questions, please contact us at: california [at] poorpeoplescampaign.org. In the subject line please say At Large Zoom Open House.

Thank you,
California Poor People’s Campaign
sm_ca_ppc.jpg
original image (800x800)
Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 27th, 2020 5:54 PM
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
REGISTER HERE: RSVP Zoom Link to Register for Open HouseCA PPCTuesday Sep 29th, 2020 8:37 AM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 157.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code