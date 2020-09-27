Good Riddance Palantir Party at Company's Palo Alto Headquarters by Protests Will Continue at New Denver HQ

Sunday Sep 27th, 2020 4:33 PM

CIA-backed data mining company Palantir says its involvement with ICE is in the interest of American citizens. San Francisco Bay Area immigrant rights activists counter that the company's development of technologies to surveil immigrants is immoral; they have protested frequently in front of the Palo Alto HQ. On September 21, demonstrators celebrated Palantir's exit from Silicon Valley with a colorful goodbye party.

Photos by Bob Ulius



Protesters who say ICE violates human rights have held frequent protests in recent years at Palantir's Palo Alto headquarters because the company sells technology to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.



Palantir CEO Alex Karp has admitted that some of his favorite employees resigned over the controversy and has called Silicon Valley culture "intolerant." He specifically mentioned protests at his home and offices as a reason the company decided to relocate its headquarters away from Silicon Valley. Karp founded the company with Peter Thiel and others in 2003.



Last week, activists held demonstrations staged around Palantir's decision to move its headquarters to Denver. On September 21st, a coalition of groups including Mijente, Palo Alto Against ICE, and the Raging Grannies Action League organized a "good riddance" demonstration outside Palantir's former Palo Alto headquarters.



A Silicon Valley DSA member contributed humorous chants that the Raging Grannies turned into a poetry reading.* The Grannies started the party with a drumming/marching routine and performed the @danceofpeace under the expert direction of Sharat G. Lin.



An "unwelcome" protest organized by American Friends Service Committee's Economic Activism Program was held at the new Denver headquarters the following day.



*Poem created from chants by Paul Sherman of Silicon Valley DSA



It's time to say "bye Palantir"

We are so glad you won't be here

Today's the day we start to heal

The wounds made by that Peter Thiel

An angel sings and plays the harp

Now off to Denver, Alex Karp!

