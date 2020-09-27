top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Immigrant Rights
Good Riddance Palantir Party at Company's Palo Alto Headquarters
by Protests Will Continue at New Denver HQ
Sunday Sep 27th, 2020 4:33 PM
CIA-backed data mining company Palantir says its involvement with ICE is in the interest of American citizens. San Francisco Bay Area immigrant rights activists counter that the company's development of technologies to surveil immigrants is immoral; they have protested frequently in front of the Palo Alto HQ. On September 21, demonstrators celebrated Palantir's exit from Silicon Valley with a colorful goodbye party.
sm_palantirbubestgrnssharat.jpg
original image (1200x800)
Photos by Bob Ulius

Protesters who say ICE violates human rights have held frequent protests in recent years at Palantir's Palo Alto headquarters because the company sells technology to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp has admitted that some of his favorite employees resigned over the controversy and has called Silicon Valley culture "intolerant." He specifically mentioned protests at his home and offices as a reason the company decided to relocate its headquarters away from Silicon Valley. Karp founded the company with Peter Thiel and others in 2003.

Last week, activists held demonstrations staged around Palantir's decision to move its headquarters to Denver. On September 21st, a coalition of groups including Mijente, Palo Alto Against ICE, and the Raging Grannies Action League organized a "good riddance" demonstration outside Palantir's former Palo Alto headquarters.

A Silicon Valley DSA member contributed humorous chants that the Raging Grannies turned into a poetry reading.* The Grannies started the party with a drumming/marching routine and performed the @danceofpeace under the expert direction of Sharat G. Lin.

An "unwelcome" protest organized by American Friends Service Committee's Economic Activism Program was held at the new Denver headquarters the following day.

*Poem created from chants by Paul Sherman of Silicon Valley DSA

It's time to say "bye Palantir"
We are so glad you won't be here
Today's the day we start to heal
The wounds made by that Peter Thiel
An angel sings and plays the harp
Now off to Denver, Alex Karp!
https://notechforice.com
§Good Riddance Banner
by Protests Will Continue at New Denver HQ
Sunday Sep 27th, 2020 4:33 PM
sm_palantirbu4mijentebanner.jpg
original image (1200x800)
Taped on the headquarters next to front entrance
§Cupcakes symbolized the move to Denver
by Protests Will Continue at New Denver HQ
Sunday Sep 27th, 2020 4:33 PM
sm_palantirbucupcakemtn.jpg
original image (1200x800)
Snowy mountain tops with trees and a skier too
§Mijente activist is smiling under his mask
by Protests Will Continue at New Denver HQ
Sunday Sep 27th, 2020 4:33 PM
sm_palantirbujoe.jpg
original image (1200x800)
§Everyone cheered for Dance of Peace instructor Sharat Lin
by Protests Will Continue at New Denver HQ
Sunday Sep 27th, 2020 4:33 PM
sm_palantirbucheerforsharat.jpg
original image (1200x800)
@danceofpeace
§Local Chicano Organizer & Mijente Member Rebeca Armendariz
by Protests Will Continue at New Denver HQ
Sunday Sep 27th, 2020 4:33 PM
sm_palantirburebeccalarge.jpg
original image (600x900)
§Speaker Dalit Baum of American Friends Service Committee
by Protests Will Continue at New Denver HQ
Sunday Sep 27th, 2020 4:33 PM
sm_palantirbudalit.jpg
original image (600x900)
Dalit heads AFSC Bay Area's Economic Activism Program
§Fly away Palantir!
by Protests Will Continue at New Denver HQ
Sunday Sep 27th, 2020 4:33 PM
sm_palantirbudenmbwaguwings.jpg
original image (1200x800)
The monarch butterfly is a symbol of personal and internal change with an emphasis on change of perspective. The monarch was chosen as appropriate to this party as protesters said they wish for Palantir's enlightenment.
§Sharat G. Lin Led the Dance of Peace
by Protests Will Continue at New Denver HQ
Sunday Sep 27th, 2020 4:33 PM
sm_palantirbusharat1.jpg
original image (600x900)
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Palantir absconding.CilliataSunday Sep 27th, 2020 6:30 PM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 157.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code