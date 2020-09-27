We've seen young people make the difference in elections all across the country this year and we deserve a seat at the table in this election!
Join State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond this Wednesday,
September 30th @ 5 PM to learn how we can take down systemic racism and gender discrimination by passing Prop 16 at the #YesOnProp16 Back to School Rally!
Date & Time: Wednesday, Sept. 30 @ 5 PM - 6:30 PM PT
Host: Yes on 16: Opportunity for All
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/voteyesonprop16/event/323942
El evento tendrá traducción simultánea en Español
Back to School Rally: Students for Yes on Prop. 16!
Date
Wednesday September 30
Time
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author
Yes on Prop 16
Location Details
Online
|
Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 27th, 2020 3:17 PM
