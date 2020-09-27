top
Related Categories: California | Education & Student Activism
Back to School Rally: Students for Yes on Prop. 16!
Date Wednesday September 30
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorYes on Prop 16
Location Details
Online
We've seen young people make the difference in elections all across the country this year and we deserve a seat at the table in this election!

Join State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond this Wednesday,
September 30th @ 5 PM to learn how we can take down systemic racism and gender discrimination by passing Prop 16 at the #YesOnProp16 Back to School Rally!

Date & Time: Wednesday, Sept. 30 @ 5 PM - 6:30 PM PT

Host: Yes on 16: Opportunity for All

RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/voteyesonprop16/event/323942

El evento tendrá traducción simultánea en Español
