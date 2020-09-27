



Join State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond this Wednesday,

September 30th @ 5 PM to learn how we can take down systemic racism and gender discrimination by passing Prop 16 at the #YesOnProp16 Back to School Rally!



Date & Time: Wednesday, Sept. 30 @ 5 PM - 6:30 PM PT



Host: Yes on 16: Opportunity for All



RSVP:



El evento tendrá traducción simultánea en Español

We've seen young people make the difference in elections all across the country this year and we deserve a seat at the table in this election!Join State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond this Wednesday,September 30th @ 5 PM to learn how we can take down systemic racism and gender discrimination by passing Prop 16 at the #YesOnProp16 Back to School Rally!Date & Time: Wednesday, Sept. 30 @ 5 PM - 6:30 PM PTHost: Yes on 16: Opportunity for AllRSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/voteyesonprop16/event/323942 El evento tendrá traducción simultánea en Español Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 27th, 2020 3:17 PM