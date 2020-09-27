COVID-19 has put into stark reality what many Californians already knew: We have a serious Latinx Health Disparity problem in our state. Currently, a little over 38% of the population in California identifies as Latinx but we only 8% of our physicians are Latinx.
In a state that is as diverse as ours, this lack of representation is compounding health issues in communities of color through physician shortages and lack of culturally competent care in health fields.
Prop 16, which repeals the ban on affirmative action programs, is the answer to creating a health care community that actually reflects the state of California.
Join our panel of Latinx health experts for a roundtable discussion on how Prop. 16 could be a key tool in our equitable recovery from COVID, leaving communities of color less vulnerable to disease and creating a health force that looks like California.
Host: Yes on Prop 16: Opportunity for All
Date & Time: Monday, September 28 @ 5 PM PT
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/voteyesonprop16/event/323921/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yesonprop16/
NOTA: El evento tendrá traducción simultánea en Español
PANELISTS:
Latino Community Foundations's CEO, Jacqueline Martinez Garcel
MALDEF's President, Tom Saenz
State Senator Maria Elena Durazo
AltaMed's President & CEO Castulo de la Rocha
California Immigrant Policy Center's Exec. Director, Cynthia Buiza
What is Prop 16?
In California, we believe in giving everyone, regardless of race or gender, an equal shot at fair wages, good jobs, and quality schools. But we’re not there yet. Women and people of color still face discrimination in hiring, employment, contracting, and education.
California is one of only nine states that bans affirmative action as a tool to fight discrimination. Proposition 16 is our chance to change that by ending the ban and expanding opportunity for all.
|Date
|Monday September 28
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Yes on Prop 16
|Location Details
|Online
|
Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 27th, 2020 3:00 PM
