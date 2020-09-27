top
Yes on 16: CA's Latinx Community & the Lack of Latinx Physicans During COVID-19
Date Monday September 28
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorYes on Prop 16
Location Details
Online
COVID-19 has put into stark reality what many Californians already knew: We have a serious Latinx Health Disparity problem in our state. Currently, a little over 38% of the population in California identifies as Latinx but we only 8% of our physicians are Latinx.

In a state that is as diverse as ours, this lack of representation is compounding health issues in communities of color through physician shortages and lack of culturally competent care in health fields.

Prop 16, which repeals the ban on affirmative action programs, is the answer to creating a health care community that actually reflects the state of California.

Join our panel of Latinx health experts for a roundtable discussion on how Prop. 16 could be a key tool in our equitable recovery from COVID, leaving communities of color less vulnerable to disease and creating a health force that looks like California.

Host: Yes on Prop 16: Opportunity for All

Date & Time: Monday, September 28 @ 5 PM PT

RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/voteyesonprop16/event/323921/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yesonprop16/

NOTA: El evento tendrá traducción simultánea en Español

PANELISTS:

Latino Community Foundations's CEO, Jacqueline Martinez Garcel

MALDEF's President, Tom Saenz

State Senator Maria Elena Durazo

AltaMed's President & CEO Castulo de la Rocha

California Immigrant Policy Center's Exec. Director, Cynthia Buiza

What is Prop 16?

In California, we believe in giving everyone, regardless of race or gender, an equal shot at fair wages, good jobs, and quality schools. But we’re not there yet. Women and people of color still face discrimination in hiring, employment, contracting, and education.

California is one of only nine states that bans affirmative action as a tool to fight discrimination. Proposition 16 is our chance to change that by ending the ban and expanding opportunity for all.
