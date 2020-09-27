



In a state that is as diverse as ours, this lack of representation is compounding health issues in communities of color through physician shortages and lack of culturally competent care in health fields.



Prop 16, which repeals the ban on affirmative action programs, is the answer to creating a health care community that actually reflects the state of California.



Join our panel of Latinx health experts for a roundtable discussion on how Prop. 16 could be a key tool in our equitable recovery from COVID, leaving communities of color less vulnerable to disease and creating a health force that looks like California.



Host: Yes on Prop 16: Opportunity for All



Date & Time: Monday, September 28 @ 5 PM PT



RSVP:

Facebook:



NOTA: El evento tendrá traducción simultánea en Español



PANELISTS:



Latino Community Foundations's CEO, Jacqueline Martinez Garcel



MALDEF's President, Tom Saenz



State Senator Maria Elena Durazo



AltaMed's President & CEO Castulo de la Rocha



California Immigrant Policy Center's Exec. Director, Cynthia Buiza



What is Prop 16?



In California, we believe in giving everyone, regardless of race or gender, an equal shot at fair wages, good jobs, and quality schools. But we’re not there yet. Women and people of color still face discrimination in hiring, employment, contracting, and education.



