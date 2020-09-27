Abolition Fair Begins Monday by Santa Cruz News

Sunday Sep 27th, 2020 2:43 PM

Abolition Fair is an in-person and virtual series of events by groups and activist collectives in Santa Cruz with the opportunity to learn about alternatives to policing, community care, and envisioning liberatory futures. Events are scheduled between September 28 and October 4. For more event dates and registration information, please visit abolitious.org.

From the Abolition Fair website:



Abolitious



Abolitious is a group of Santa Cruz BIPOC community members who came together to learn about the history, politics, and practice of abolition.



Abolition Fair



The idea for an Abolition Fair was devised by Abolitious, a group in Santa Cruz, California studying abolition together. We followed Abolition Journal’s 6-week multimedia study guide to learn about the histories of the prison industrial complex, mass incarceration, police brutality and the ongoing struggle towards liberation from systems of harm. We join the abolitionists who have advanced this work for decades and welcome new partners in our study and action.



These are the topics we studied each week:



Week one: Prisons and Policing in the U.S. as a History of anti-Blackness

Week two: The Prison Industrial Complex

Week three: Policing and Imprisonment as Racial Violence

Week four: Reformist Reforms vs. Abolitionist Steps

Week five: Feminist, Queer and Trans Abolitionism

Week six: Abolitionist Alternatives



The POC Abolition study group wanted to share what we learned from our studies with a broader audience and connect with existing individuals and organizations who share a vision of a liberatory future.



The goals of our Abolition Fair are, but not limited to:



* Introducing and promoting a vision of the world without police or prisons to a broader audience

* Promoting the work of Santa Cruz community organizations that share an abolitionist vision

* Connecting and participating in each other’s work towards abolition

* Making abolitionist educational material accessible to a wide audience