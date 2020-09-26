top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
Blacks and Asians Proclaim Unity in Struggle Against Racism and Violence
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 11:50 PM
Rallies at SF City Hall and in Chinatown
sm_01_20270-850_5274.jpg
original image (1877x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

On Sept 26th, Bay Area Blacks and Asians proclaimed solidarity in their common struggle against racism and violence. The demonstration's theme was "they can't burn all of us," a reference to an attack against a Chinese woman. Asians have also long suffered racism and violence in the US.

Black and Asian speakers addressed a large crowd in front ot San Francisco's City Hall, and spoke of years of racist injustice. A traditional Chinese lion dance wowed the crowd and then they began the march up Market Street.

In political demonstration marches in San Francisco, SFPD on motorcycles usually accompany the marches. This creates an ambiguity. Are the police assisting the march by clearing traffic, blocking side streets, etc.? Or are they showing that they are in control of the march? At any rate, march leaders demanded that there be no police accompaniment. The police complied and march monitors capably managed Market Street's virus depleted traffic around the march.

The march turned left on Grant Ave, heading toward Dragon's Gate, Chinatown's entrance. After a pause, they headed into Chinatown for a second rally at Portmouth Square. Along the way and at the square some bearded Right wing (some of us remember when it was the Left that had all the beards) counter protesters angrily accused the marchers of hating "America" and beign Communist. Some tempers flared, there was a bit of a scuffle but some marchers deescalated the situation and the counter protesters ended up safely partitioned off behind a Chinese Communist flag.

All high resolution photos
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 11:50 PM
sm_02_20270-852_6769.jpg
original image (1810x1399)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 11:50 PM
sm_03_20270-850_5103.jpg
original image (2101x1399)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 11:50 PM
sm_04_20270-850_5124.jpg
original image (1399x1971)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 11:50 PM
sm_05_20270-850_5135.jpg
original image (2101x1399)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 11:50 PM
sm_06_20270-852_6781.jpg
original image (2101x1399)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 11:50 PM
sm_07_20270-852_6789.jpg
original image (1821x1399)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 11:50 PM
sm_08_20270-852_6852.jpg
original image (2101x1399)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 11:50 PM
sm_09_20270-852_6855.jpg
original image (2101x1399)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 11:50 PM
sm_10_20270-850_5181.jpg
original image (1874x1399)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 11:50 PM
sm_11_20270-850_5210.jpg
original image (2101x1399)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 11:50 PM
sm_12_20270-850_5284.jpg
original image (2007x1399)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 11:50 PM
sm_13_20270-852_6897.jpg
original image (2101x1399)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 11:50 PM
sm_14_20270-850_5295.jpg
original image (2101x1399)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 11:50 PM
sm_15_20270-850_5305.jpg
original image (2101x1399)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 11:50 PM
sm_16_20270-850_5312.jpg
original image (2101x1399)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 11:50 PM
sm_17_20270-850_5339.jpg
original image (1934x1399)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 11:50 PM
sm_18_20270-850_5389.jpg
original image (2101x1399)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 11:50 PM
sm_19_20270-850_5406.jpg
original image (2101x1399)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 11:50 PM
sm_20_20270-850_5421.jpg
original image (1399x1694)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 157.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code