U.S. domination – A disaster for the people of Central America (online)
Date Saturday October 17
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorSpeak Out Now
Location Details
online meeting, see website for details

For more than a century the ruling class U.S. has exploded the people and resources of Central and South America. In response, the population has resisted or fled, often ending up in the land of their oppressor.

Roberto Lovato, an educator, journalist and writer has lived this life. The child of Salvadoran immigrants, Roberto Lovato grew up in 1970s and 80s San Francisco as MS-13 and other Salvadoran gangs were forming in California. In his teens, he lost friends to the escalating violence, and survived acts of brutality himself. As a young man, he traded the violence of the streets of the U.S. and joined the guerilla movement against the U.S.-backed, brutal military government regime there.

His new book, Unforgetting: A Memoir of Family, Migration, Gangs, and Revolution in the Americas, captures the experience of generations that has led us to where we are today.

Join us for an interesting discussion on the situation that tens of millions of people around the world are facing today.

For more event information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/online-town...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 8:29 PM
