Join us at Lake Merritt amphitheater on Sundays, starting September 27th from 1:00 to 3:00, for an introductory class in community shield defense.
Protective gear giveaway thanks to Gear Up Oakland and other generous donors! One lucky winner weekly. Tickets will be given out at the beginning of the training and the winner will be drawn at the end. Gas masks, helmets, level IIIa vests.
Who keeps us safe?
We keep us safe!"
|Community Defense Training and Practice
|Date
|Sunday September 27
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Oakland Builders Collective
|Location Details
|Lake Merritt Amphitheater
|
For more event information: https://instagram.com/oaklandbuilderscolle...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 3:49 PM
