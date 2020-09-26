Weekly serving of food and other essentials.
We gather weekly as a leaderless organization to provide vegan food and other essentials (hygiene,clothes, books,masks, gloves etc) primarily to those without homes in the downtown San Jose area.
All are welcome to help. Membership is defined by showing up and having a desire to help. We accept donations of material and/or service. For food items, ready to eat or ingredients for future serves.
We use the FB page to communicate primarily.
We look forward to seeing you on Sunday, 2PM, at the Stone Fountain in St James Park, San Jose.
|Date
|Sunday September 27
|Time
|2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|James
|jamesstewartpersonal [at] gmail.com
|Location Details
|St. James Park, Stone Fountain (middle of the park) Between 1st and 3rd, between Julian and St James Streets, Downtown San Jose CA
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1459791254...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 10:34 AM
