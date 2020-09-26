Weekly serving of food and other essentials.

We gather weekly as a leaderless organization to provide vegan food and other essentials (hygiene,clothes, books,masks, gloves etc) primarily to those without homes in the downtown San Jose area.

All are welcome to help. Membership is defined by showing up and having a desire to help. We accept donations of material and/or service. For food items, ready to eat or ingredients for future serves.

We use the FB page to communicate primarily.

We look forward to seeing you on Sunday, 2PM, at the Stone Fountain in St James Park, San Jose.

