|D5 Supervisor Candidate Debate Oct. 2
|Friday October 02
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Panel Discussion
|Tes Welborn
YOU ARE INVITED TO A ZOOM WEBINAR.
When: Oct 2, 2020 06:00 PM Pacific Time
Topic: 2020 District 5 Candidates Debate
REGISTER IN ADVANCE FOR THIS WEBINAR:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ALRRxD4sSuCq7nBWggt22A
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email. Send your questions to D5-debate-questions [at] hanc-sf.org
Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 26th, 2020 10:16 AM
